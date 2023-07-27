Bayern Munich interested in David de Gea as Radamel Falcao attracts Saudi attention

The transfer rumour mill is in full swing with daily stories of players arriving and leaving.

Strong chance

Bayern Munich have made an enquiry to sign goalkeeper David de Gea, understands Bild. The 32-year-old is a free agent after leaving Manchester United, and with Thomas Tuchel keen to land a goalkeeper to provide a backup option for Manuel Neuer, the latest indicates that the Allianz Arena hierarchy have the Spanish goalkeeper high on their shortlist. They have also been linked with Sevilla and Morocco starter Bono.



Potential

Talks are ongoing between PSG and Al Hilal over a deal for Marco Verratti, reports Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano. Verratti is the latest target for the Saudi Pro League side as they look to continue to reinforce their squad, but there is currently some distance over the transfer fee to be amended, with an opening offer in the region of €30million proposed during initial talks.



Potential

The three Saudi Pro League sides interested in Radamel Falcao are Al Ettifaq, Al Shabab, and Al Taawoun, reveals football journalist Ekrem Konur. The 37-year-old, who starred for Rayo Vallecano in Spain’s top flight last season, is believed to be on the radar of all three sides, with clubs willing to sign him on a two-year contract. Falcao has a year remaining on his deal with the La Liga outfit.

Potential

Real Madrid and France international Aurelien Tchouameni wants to stay in the Spanish capital this summer, reveals CBS writer Ben Jacobs. Liverpool are reported to have recently been linked with a move for the 23-year-old, but after they failed to land him from Monaco last summer, it is said that they have no plans in making another approach for a player who isn’t interested in a switch to Anfield.



Potential

Bernardo Silva might not leave Manchester City this summer, reveals A Bola. The 28-year-old, who has been on the radar of Barcelona and Al Hilal, has been informed that Pep Guardiola sees him as a vital member of the first team, and with two years remaining on his deal, City are likely to dismiss offers for his signature.



Low chance

Tottenham Hotspur will make an approach to sign Barcelona’s Franck Kessie if they sell Harry Kane next week, according to Sport. Kessie, 26, has been linked with a potential loan move to Juventus, but it is reported that Spurs have made contact with the La Liga giants, informing them that they could make a move to sign him on a permanent basis. The Cote D’Ivoire international is believed to be keen on a switch to the Premier League.



Low chance

Alvaro Morata may remain in Spain, reports Calciomercato. Atletico Madrid are planning to keep hold of the 30-year-old beyond this summer, and won’t entertain bids lower than the price in his contract. He has previously been reported to have agreed personal terms with both Inter Milan and Roma, while he has also been on the radar of Juventus.