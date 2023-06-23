Who earns more - Simeone or Guardiola? Top 10 highest paid managers in European football

We are in between football seasons but the transfer market has been in overdrive, with several big names making major moves – mostly to the lucrative Saudi Pro League.

Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo's move to Saudi club Al Nassr at the end of 2022 ushered in a new pathway for top talent from across the globe, catapulting the kingdom to legitimate top-tier status.

With Karim Benzema, N'Golo Kante and many more completing their move to the kingdom, or in the process of finalising it, the football world is witnessing the rise of a new power in the game.

While fans track the salaries of top stars and the wage bills of their teams, one group routinely flies under the radar when it comes to pay discussions – managers.

Head coaches are undoubtedly central to any team's plans, and the best ones get paid accordingly.

Pep Guardiola is one of the best paid managers in the world, and for good reason. The Manchester City boss has made his club the undisputed leaders of the Premier League and this season, stamped his legacy by completing a treble by also winning the FA Cup and Champions League.

So where does Guardiola stand among the top earning managers of European football?

Highest paid managers in European football

1. Diego Simeone (Atletico Madrid): £30 million per year

2. Pep Guardiola (Manchester City): £20 million

3. Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool): £16 million

4. Thomas Tuchel (Bayern Munich): £10.5 million

5. Mauricio Pochettino (Chelsea): £10 million

6. Carlo Ancelotti (Real Madrid): £9.4 million

7. Erik ten Hag (Manchester United): £9 million

8. Mikel Arteta (Arsenal): £8.3 million

=9. Massimiliano Allegri (Juventus): £6 million

=9. Jose Mourinho (Roma): £6 million

Note: Data collected from reports and wageindicator.co.uk

