How much prize money will Champions League final winners earn?

The Champions League final between Manchester City and Inter Milan in Istanbul on Saturday will attract the eyes of the football world.

Pep Guardiola's side will be the clear favourites to lift the title and complete a historic treble that will establish their legacy as one of the greatest teams of all time.

City stormed to the Premier League title before defeating Manchester United in the FA Cup final to clinch the top two trophies on offer. Victory on Saturday would make City only the second English club to complete the treble after Manchester rivals United in 1999.

They will also be fighting for a slice of the prize money on offer for the competition.

Uefa set aside a staggering €2.032 billion ($2.18b) for the Champions League and Super Cup. Teams that qualify for the Champions League and advance through the group stages receive prize money according to the results. Below is the breakdown of the prize money just for knockout stages:

Champions League 2022-23 prize money

Winners: €20 million

Runners-up: €15.5 million

Semi-finalists: €12.5 million

Quarter-finalists: €10.6 million

Adding the prize money from the competition, rewards of each win and share from the TV revenue, the winners will ultimately take home a cool €85 million.

Fixture

Champions League final: Manchester City v Inter Milan, Istanbul

When

Saturday, June 10, 2023, from 11pm UAE time

How to watch final in the UAE?

You can catch all the action on beIN Sports - either on du Home TV service, online on their portal beIN Connect, or beIN's streaming app TOD which can be downloaded on the App Store or Google Play store.

For a different experience, you can catch the game live at Yas Mall where Manchester City will host a special screening of the final.

Fans can also enjoy the game at various locations across the country, which can be seen here.