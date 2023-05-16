Liverpool and Brighton players star: Premier League team of the week

The picture at both ends of the Premier League table became a little clearer this weekend as Manchester City took charge of the title race and Southampton were the first club to get relegated.

The weekend began at Elland Road on Saturday afternoon, where Leeds claimed a 2-2 draw against Champions League-chasing Newcastle to remain in the bottom three.

In the five other matches on Saturday, Nottingham Forest boosted their survival hopes with a 2-2 draw at Chelsea, Aston Villa continued their push for Europe with a 2-1 home win over Tottenham, Crystal Palace beat Bournemouth 2-0, and Manchester United bounced back from successive losses to defeat Wolves 2-0. Over at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton's demotion to the Championship was confirmed with a 2-0 loss to Fulham.

On Sunday, Brentford beat West Ham 2-0, while City eased past Everton 3-0 at Goodison Park to take another step closer to a third straight title. City's grip was further tightened after Arsenal's 3-0 home defeat by Brighton.

