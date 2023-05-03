Arsenal and Brighton pack XI after classy wins: Premier League team of the week

The Premier League title race took a fresh turn this past weekend as Manchester City briefly moved into top spot for the first time since February, until Arsenal reclaimed the summit with a return to winning ways.

City built on their potentially decisive win over Arsenal by battling past Fulham 2-1 at Craven Cottage on Sunday, which saw Pep Guardiola's side apply the pressure back on the Gunners.

Following three straight draws and the defeat to City, Arsenal responded in style two days later by thrashing London rivals Chelsea 3-1 at the Emirates. Mikel Arteta's team are now back on top by two points, although City can take a big step towards defending their title when they play West Ham in one of their two games in hand on Wednesday.

The latest round began with three matches on Saturday, with Crystal Palace edging West Ham in a 4-3 thriller, Bournemouth continuing their late season surge with an impressive 4-1 win over Leeds, and Brighton & Hove Albion crushing Wolves 6-0.

In addition to City's win at Fulham, Sunday saw Brentford break Nottingham Forest hearts with a late, come-from-behind 2-1 victory, Manchester United edge Aston Villa 1-0, and Newcastle United fight back to win 3-1 against bottom side Southampton.

The day ended with a dramatic match at Anfield, where Liverpool let slip a three-goal lead against Tottenham before scoring in injury time to secure a 4-3 victory.

Monday hosted a huge match between relegation rivals Leicester City and Everton, which ended 2-2 at the King Power, before Arsenal's emphatic win over Chelsea on Tuesday.

