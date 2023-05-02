James Maddison penalty miss not to blame for Everton draw, says Dean Smith

Dean Smith refused to point the finger of blame at James Maddison after the Leicester City midfielder saw his penalty saved against Everton in a 2-2 draw that does neither side much good in their battle to avoid the drop.

Maddison had the chance to put Leicester 3-1 up at King Power Stadium but visiting goalkeeper Jordan Pickford stood his ground to save the first-half spot kick.

It proved costly for Leicester as Alex Iwobi's second-half equaliser rescued a point for the Toffees.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s opener from the penalty spot was swiftly cancelled out by Caglar Soyuncu and Jamie Vardy in a thrilling game.

The draw lifted Leicester out of the Premier League drop zone on goal difference, with Everton – who lost Seamus Coleman to a serious looking knee injury – second bottom and a point from safety with four games left.

“James is our top scorer, if he scores no one is asking the question,” Smith told reporters. “The goalkeeper stood up which not many do. It happens.

“There were times I felt it was two points lost, there were times I felt it was a point gained.

“In the first half we were second best for long periods, the game became a bit like basketball and we were counter attacking at home which is not what we want.

“I was disappointed as we were second best for the first half. There was just so many unforced errors.”

Leicester, who are in 16th place on 30 points, have a tough run in with games against Fulham, Liverpool and Newcastle United before facing West Ham at home in their final match on May 28.

Despite a disjointed display against fellow relegation strugglers, Smith was upbeat Leicester will improve down the home stretch.

“We’ve just played Leeds and Everton, got two points out of it,” Smith added. “If we had won one and lost one would that have put us in a better situation because one of our rivals would have had three points?

“We know we will play better, there’s more to come.”

Daniel Iversen thwarted Iwobi early but Calvert-Lewin’s penalty put Everton ahead on 15 minutes after the striker was barged over by Timothy Castagne in the box.

Leicester levelled seven minutes later when Soyuncu steered in from Wout Faes’ knock-back.

Just 11 minutes later they turned it around when Maddison sent Vardy clear to round Pickford and score.

Calvert-Lewin then missed a fine chance to level and Vardy hit the bar after a quick break.

Coleman was carried off after a Boubakary Soumare challenge before Pickford’s crucial stop when he stayed to beat away Maddison’s penalty when the forward went down the middle following Michael Keane’s handball.

The notes on Maddison’s technique on the goalkeeper’s water bottle said ‘stay’.

Iwobi took advantage to find the corner after 54 minutes and a thrilling game continued when James Tarkowski cleared Vardy’s goal-bound header.

Iversen ensured it would finish level with a fine save from Abdoulaye Doucoure with Leicester unbeaten in their last three games.

Everton have seen a gradual improvement since Sean Dyche's appointment in late January but they are running out of games to preserve their long stay in England's top tier.

The Toffees face Brighton & Hove Albion at home next before trips to Manchester City and Wolves. They end the 2022/23 campaign back at Goodison against Bournemouth.

Dyche said: “It’s a such a strange journey since I’ve been here. When I got here they’d taken five points from 12 games now we’re a point for point on games. Now it’s about taking it on even further.

“I’ve seen this league change many times. We’ve got tough games but everyone’s got tough games, this stage of the season is about tough games.

“Every game should be a must win when you are a professional. I thought it was a very good performance, the will, the demand but also the quality to create things.

“All the markers which usually bring a win were there. They didn’t but we have to keep doing that because it shows there’s a clear shift from the last game.”