'Our hearts are full': Eid Al Adha babies bring joy to families across the UAE

The first day of Eid Al Adha was marked by special celebrations among some families in the UAE, as they welcomed newborn babies.

Two babies were born at the stroke of midnight – one in Abu Dhabi and the other in Dubai – as the rest of the country prepared to mark Eid.

Indian couple Shalaka Alias Sharmila and Sagar Gulab Mirpagar expressed delight at the birth of their son on Sunday.

"We are grateful to God, as he has blessed us with a baby boy," the couple said. "We are so happy for the new member in our family. This completes our family."

The couple thanked staff at Aster Hospital in Dubai for the "exceptional" support and guidance.

The new arrival has also strengthened the couple's bond with the UAE. "This is our second baby in the UAE," they said. "The UAE has always given our family a lot.

"We really would like to thank the leaders of UAE for making our life happy and safe here. [We are] so blessed to be part of this wonderful country."

Weighing 4.1kg, baby Humam was also born as the clock struck 12 at Burjeel Hospital in Abu Dhabi, bringing extra joy to Jordanian couple Ali Al Ibrahim and Hebah Al Zoubi.

"This Eid is truly special for us as we welcome our son into our lives," they said. "Our family is blessed to share this moment on such an important day."

The couple, who now have five children, thanked the hospital staff for their care and support. "Our hearts are full of happiness and this Eid will always be remembered," the couple said.

Staff at the hospital joined the family in the celebrations, sharing sweets to add to the festive spirit.

At Prime Hospital in Dubai, the birth of baby boy Liam Nivin marked the start of Eid celebrations for his family. He was born at 4.39am on Sunday and weighed 2.7kg.

Parents Neha Raju and Nivin said their Eid baby was a sign of good fortune and a source of happiness.

Indian couple Mumtaz Evp Abdulrihman Koroth and Mumtaz Erayath Vadake Purayil welcomed a son at 12.48am in Ras Al Khaimah. Photo: RAK Hospital

Akthar Saleem and Seerin Sitara also had extra reasons to celebrate Eid with the arrival of a baby girl. She was born at 1.27am at Aster Hospital, in Al Qusais.

“We feel so blessed that our baby girl came on such a blessed day. We are so thankful to Allah for his beautiful gift," they said.

Indian couple Mumtaz Evp Abdulrihman Koroth and Mumtaz Erayath Vadake Purayil also welcomed a new addition to their family, on the first day of Eid.

Their baby son, weighing 3kg, was born at 12.48am in Ras Al Khaimah.

Read More Sheikh Mansour and Sheikh Khaled perform Eid Al Adha prayers

"Very happy to have received our bundle of joy on this auspicious occasion," the parents added.

It is the couple's third baby. “This blessed event, which symbolises sacrifice, faith and unity, has been made even more special with the arrival of this precious child," said Dr Raza Siddiqui, executive director of RAK Hospital.