Sheikh Mansour and Sheikh Khaled perform Eid Al Adha prayers

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, performed Eid Al Adha prayers on Sunday morning, alongside fellow worshippers at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque.

During the Eid sermon, Dr Khalifa Al Dhaheri said the Prophet Mohammed gave a sermon more than 1,400 years ago in which he recognised human fraternity as one of the key principles of Islam.

Dr Al Dhaheri said the UAE would always be a leader in promoting the principles and values of humanity, state news agency Wam reported.

Sheikh Mansour exchanged greetings with worshippers after the prayers.

He then visited the tomb of UAE Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.