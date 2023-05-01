Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney give Wrexham transfer power to manager Parkinson

Wrexham co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have confirmed that manager Phil Parkinson will take charge of the club's transfer plans as they prepare for their return to the English Football League.

The team recently celebrated their Vanarama National League title win, marking the end of a 15-year absence from the league.

Reynolds and McElhenney joined the post-match celebrations at the Racecourse Ground after the victory over Boreham Wood last month.

Wrexham is now preparing for a bus parade to celebrate their achievements and planning for life in Sky Bet League Two.

In an interview for S4C, McElhenney emphasised that they will defer to Parkinson's expertise when it comes to potential transfers.

“We are actively talking about that right now. I know for a fact he feels as though we have a very strong side,” McElhenney said.

He added that if Parkinson believes the team needs additional players, the celebrity owners will do their best to secure them.

Despite a tongue-in-cheek offer to sign former Wales captain Gareth Bale, Reynolds and McElhenney are committed to supporting Parkinson in making realistic decisions for the club's future.

Bale has already declined the idea of coming out of retirement.

The celebrity owners have reportedly invested more than £10 million in restructuring the club, including significant improvements to infrastructure and the stadium.

McElhenney shared that their goal is to make the club sustainable and they are focused on the club's long-term future.

Reynolds echoed McElhenney's sentiments, saying: “At the end of the day, you can count on us to do whatever is in the best interest for the club and the community, but often the two of those are the same.”