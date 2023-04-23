Jurgen Klopp believes 'things have changed' for Liverpool after back-to-back wins

Jurgen Klopp believes 'some things have changed' for his Liverpool side after recording back-to-back Premier League wins with a hard-fought 3-2 victory against Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Liverpool crushed Leeds United 6-1 earlier in the week before edging past strugglers Forest to secure successive league wins for the first time since the start of March.

The Reds are now unbeaten in their last four games and sit seventh in the standings with 50 points, six adrift of Newcastle United in fourth, who play fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

"Some things have changed. Today I saw a lot of top, top, top counter-pressing moments," Klopp told reporters after the win at Anfield.

"I loved that – and that's, for us, super-important. I think we are much clearer again in that department.

"If you are not only solid but really good and aggressive and positive in defending then you can build on that. For me, it feels like it's the first time this season that we have that – late but hopefully not too late."

Klopp also heaped praise on forward Diogo Jota, who scored twice against Forest and now has four goals in two games after failing to score in his previous 32 appearances for the club. Mohamed Salah scored the winner after Neco Williams and Morgan Gibbs-White had twice equalised for Forest.

Portugal international Jota spent a lengthy spell on the sidelines earlier this season with a calf injury, but has hit his stride in recent weeks and also scored two goals in the win over Leeds.

"I think the second goal you really can see what goals do to offensive players. They give confidence," Klopp said.

"It's wonderful after the long, long time that he was out and now having these positive things – was involved in the Arsenal equaliser in a very important manner and now scoring twice a brace – is top."

Liverpool will be looking to keep their faint hopes of a top-four finish alive when they travel to West Ham United on Wednesday.