Chelsea and Arsenal with two players each: Premier League team of the week

It's been a Premier League season to forget for Chelsea so far but recent results suggest a corner might just be getting turned.

A scrappy 1-0 win over Leeds United – Chelsea's first league victory in six games – was followed up this past Saturday with a 3-1 win at Leicester City. Between those results was passage into the Champions League quarter-finals after the Blues ended Borussia Dortmund's 10-match winning run.

Six points from their past two games has made little immediate difference in the standings as Chelsea still sit 10th, but manager Graham Potter will hope his team can continue their uptick in form when they host next Saturday a struggling Everton side who have won only once away from home.

Liverpool looked like they had banished their inconsistent form with a 7-0 destruction of rivals Manchester United but the issues which have plagued them this season returned on Saturday afternoon in the 1-0 defeat to relegation-threatened Bournemouth.

Liverpool's top-four hopes were dealt another setback when Tottenham bounced back from a disappointing spell, which included exits from the FA Cup and Champions League, by comfortably beating Nottingham Forest 3-1.

Also on Saturday, Everton climbed out of the bottom three with a 1-0 win at Goodison Park to end Brentford's 12-match unbeaten run, and Leeds United fought back twice to claim a 2-2 draw with Brighton & Hove Albion.

In the late game, champions Manchester City required a second-half Erling Haaland penalty to break down Crystal Palace 1-0 at Selhurst Park.

On Sunday, Arsenal re-established their five-point lead at the top with a comprehensive 3-0 victory at Fulham, 10-man Manchester United were held to a goalless draw by Southampton after Casemiro was sent off, and West Ham and Aston Villa played out a 1-1 draw.

The weekend then concluded with Newcastle United claiming their first win in six league matches with a 2-1 victory against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

