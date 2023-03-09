Premier League predictions: Momentum for Liverpool, wins for Arsenal and Man City

We pick out the winners and losers from the latest round of English top-flight matches

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, centre, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's sixth goal against Manchester United at Anfield in Liverpool, England, Sunday, March 5, 2023. PA
Gareth Cox
Mar 09, 2023
Beta V.1.0 - Powered by automated translation

Arsenal produced a comeback worthy of champions last week as they maintained their grip at the top of the Premier League.

Mikel Arteta's side were two goals down at home to lowly Bournemouth and looking set to give second-placed Manchester City a boost in the title race.

READ MORE
Liverpool owner John W Henry insists commitment to club 'remains stronger than ever'

City had comfortably disposed of Newcastle United in Saturday's early game, cutting Arsenal's lead down to two points.

But the Gunners fought back in impression fashion at the Emirates Stadium with Thomas Partey and Ben White levelling the scores before Reiss Nelson scored a fine winner deep into injury time.

This week's top-flight schedule kicks-off on Saturday with Bournemouth against Liverpool on the south coast, before Everton's home game with Brentford, Leeds United against Brentford at Elland Road, Leicester City versus Chelsea at the King Power Stadium and Tottenham Hotspur taking on Nottingham Forest in North London.

Crystal Palace face Pep Guardiola's City at Selhurst Park in the late game.

Sunday starts with Fulham against Arsenal at Craven Cottage, Manchester United playing host to Southampton, West Ham United tackling Aston Villa at London Stadium and finally Newcastle against Wolves on Tyneside.

Predictions

SATURDAY - Bournemouth v Liverpool (4.30pm kick-off UAE): Liverpool, fresh from their 7-0 demolition of Manchester United, cannot afford any slip-ups against bottom club Bournemouth. Jurgen Klopp's side are now knocking on the door of the top four and should ease past the hapless Cherries. Prediction: Bournemouth 1 Liverpool 3. EPA

Updated: March 09, 2023, 4:37 AM
EDITOR'S PICKS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL