Premier League predictions: Momentum for Liverpool, wins for Arsenal and Man City

Arsenal produced a comeback worthy of champions last week as they maintained their grip at the top of the Premier League.

Mikel Arteta's side were two goals down at home to lowly Bournemouth and looking set to give second-placed Manchester City a boost in the title race.

City had comfortably disposed of Newcastle United in Saturday's early game, cutting Arsenal's lead down to two points.

But the Gunners fought back in impression fashion at the Emirates Stadium with Thomas Partey and Ben White levelling the scores before Reiss Nelson scored a fine winner deep into injury time.

This week's top-flight schedule kicks-off on Saturday with Bournemouth against Liverpool on the south coast, before Everton's home game with Brentford, Leeds United against Brentford at Elland Road, Leicester City versus Chelsea at the King Power Stadium and Tottenham Hotspur taking on Nottingham Forest in North London.

Crystal Palace face Pep Guardiola's City at Selhurst Park in the late game.

Sunday starts with Fulham against Arsenal at Craven Cottage, Manchester United playing host to Southampton, West Ham United tackling Aston Villa at London Stadium and finally Newcastle against Wolves on Tyneside.

Predictions