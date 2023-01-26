Nottingham Forest v Man United player ratings: Aurier 4, Scarpa 7; Rashford 8, Weghorst 8

Marcus Rashford continued his fine season as he scored again to help Manchester United beat Nottingham Forest 3-0 in their League Cup semi-final first leg on Wednesday.

England forward Rashford's superb solo effort after six minutes, dancing past defenders before firing home, took him to 18 goals in all competitions this season.

Forest thought they had restored parity at the City Ground after catching United out on the counter but Sam Surridge's effort was ruled out for offside following a VAR review.

United capitalised on that reprieve by doubling their lead just before half time, on-loan striker Wout Weghorst netting his first goal since joining the club after Antony's shot had been well saved.

The second goal killed off Forest hopes of a comeback and Bruno Fernandes added a late third to keep United well on course to win their first trophy since 2017 with a likely final against Newcastle or Southampton.

