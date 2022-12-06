Chelsea land in UAE for Al Wahda Challenge Cup match against Aston Villa

Chelsea stars have arrived in the UAE for a warm weather training camp and a match against Premier League rivals Aston Villa.
The Blues are returning to the scene of their Club World Cup triumph earlier this year for the Al Wahda Challenge Cup match against Villa on December 11 at the Al Nahyan Stadium.
Blues brothers! 🤙#AbuDhabiBlues pic.twitter.com/NU5IXADBFZ— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) December 6, 2022
Tickets are available at https://www.800tickets.ae/events/29970
Updated: December 06, 2022, 3:38 PM