Chelsea land in UAE for Al Wahda Challenge Cup match against Aston Villa

Premier League sides will meet at Al Nahyan Stadium on December 11

Jorginho and the Chelsea squad arrive in the UAE. Chelsea FC
The National
Dec 06, 2022
Beta V.1.0 - Powered by automated translation

Chelsea stars have arrived in the UAE for a warm weather training camp and a match against Premier League rivals Aston Villa.

The Blues are returning to the scene of their Club World Cup triumph earlier this year for the Al Wahda Challenge Cup match against Villa on December 11 at the Al Nahyan Stadium.

Tickets are available at https://www.800tickets.ae/events/29970

Chelsea's Wesley Fofana arrives in the UAE. Chelsea FC

Chelsea's Wesley Fofana arrives in the UAE. Chelsea FC

Updated: December 06, 2022, 3:38 PM
WORLD CUP TOP STORIES
PICTURES
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL