Road to Qatar: how Uruguay qualified for World Cup 2022 - in pictures

The 2022 World Cup qualification campaign proved to the end of an era for Uruguay as record-breaking manager Oscar Tabarez saw his 15-year reign come to an end.

The 74-year-old, nicknamed ‘El Maestro’ for the way he revolutionised Uruguayan football, holds the world record for most games in charge of one nation – 224 – but was sacked following their defeat against Bolivia, their fourth loss in as many qualifiers.

Tabarez had been in charge since March 2006 and led La Celeste to the three successive World Cups in what was his second spell as manager that included reaching the semi-finals in the 2010 finals in South Africa and the quarter-finals in Russia 2018.

They won the Copa America in 2011 for the first time since 1995 under his guidance.

Tabarez also coached Uruguay from 1988 to 1990, a period that saw them reach the round of 16 at the 1990 World Cup in Italy.

Former Atletico Madrid striker Diego Alonso, who had been out of work since leaving Major League Soccer club Inter Miami in January 2021, was given the task of rescuing Uruguay's stalled quest to reach Qatar.

And Alonso had the desired effect as Uruguay won their final four qualification matches to seal their spot in the first World Cup finals to be held in the Middle East, after finishing third in the group behind Brazil and Argentina.

Luis Suarez, another former Atletico striker, finished as top scorer for Uruguay with eight goals — one more than Argentina's Lionel Messi and level with Brazil's Neymar. Only Marcelo Moreno finished ahead of 35-year-old Suarez, with the Bolivian scoring 10 goals.

In Qatar, they have been drawn in Group H alongside Portugal, Ghana and South Korea.

In the gallery above, you can see how Uruguay qualified for the finals that kick off on November 20. To view the next image, click on the arrows or just swipe if on a mobile device.

Uruguay's fixtures in Qatar

November 24 Uruguay v South Korea — Education City Stadium (5pm)

November 28 Portugal v Uruguay — Lusail Stadium (11pm)

December 2 Ghana v Uruguay — Al Janoub Stadium (7pm)