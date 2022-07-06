Kante, Ziyech and Barkley train with Chelsea ahead of new Premier League season

Chelsea’s players have resumed training at their Cobham base as manager Thomas Tuchel prepares for the new season.

The club begin their pre-season build-up with a tour to the US later this month.

They will play against Club America in Las Vegas on July 16 and Charlotte FC in North Carolina on July 20 before taking on London rivals Arsenal in Orlando, Florida, on July 23.

Since the consortium led by American Todd Boehly took over the club from Roman Abramovich, they have yet to make any signings.

However, that may be about to change as they are reportedly close to landing Portuguese midfielder Matheus Nunes from Sporting Lisbon. Chelsea are said to be ready to submit a £43 million ($51.3m) bid for the 23-year-old international.

