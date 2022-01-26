Mohamed Salah all smiles as Egypt prepare for Afcon last 16 vs Ivory Coast - in pictures

Winner will take on Morocco in Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals

Steve Luckings
Jan 26, 2022

Mohamed Salah was all smiles in training as Egypt prepared for a blockbuster last-16 clash at the Africa Cup of Nations on Wednesday.

Hopes for a place in the last eight to take on Morocco rest largely on the shoulders of Salah with Egypt largely underwhelming in Cameroon thus far.

Following an opening defeat to Nigeria, Salah's strike saw the Pharaohs see off Guinea-Bissau before securing their place in the knockout round with a 1-0 win over Sudan.

Despite scoring only once at Afcon 2021, the focus ahead of Wednesday's match has been on Salah's battle against Ivory Coast spearhead Sebastian Haller.

Liverpool forward Salah has 54 goals for his club since the start of last season, including seven this campaign in the Champions League.

He has won the Premier League and Champions League in recent years but is desperate for international glory with his country.

"It is my country, what I love the most. This trophy for me would be completely different. It would be the closest one to my heart," Salah said.

A sombre mood hung over the Africa Cup of Nations Tuesday, as the injured from the overcrowding at the Olembe Stadium during Cameroon’s match against Comoros were being treated in hospital and the number of fatalities reached eight.

Updated: January 26th 2022, 8:20 AM
