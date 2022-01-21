Arsenal v Liverpool player ratings: Saka 4, Partey 2; Alexander-Arnold 8, Jota 9

Klopp's side win 2-0 in League Cup semi-final second leg to seal place at Wembley

Tony Evans
Jan 21, 2022

Liverpool reached the League Cup final for the first time in six years as Diogo Jota’s brace was enough to seal semi-final success at the expense of 10-man Arsenal.

After a goalless first leg at Anfield last week, Jota’s first-half daisycutter caught Aaron Ramsdale flat-footed and he then saw a second-half VAR check rule he was onside following a smart finish as Liverpool won 2-0 at the Emirates Stadium.

To top off a miserable night for Arsenal, Thomas Partey — who only returned from the Africa Cup of Nations earlier in the day — was sent off just 16 minutes after coming off the bench.

It means Jurgen Klopp’s Reds head to Wembley, where they will face Chelsea on February 27.

You can see the player ratings from the game in the gallery above. To move on to the next photo, click on the arrows, or if using a mobile device, simply swipe.

Updated: January 21st 2022, 4:58 AM
LiverpoolArsenalFootball
