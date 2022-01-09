Borussia Dortmund stage dramatic fightback to close gap on Bayern

Borussia Dortmund staged a dramatic late comeback to win 3-2 at Eintracht Frankfurt and narrow the gap on Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich to six points.

Bayern, depleted by Covid-19 cases at the club, had suffered a shock home defeat to Borussia Monchengladbach on Friday in the first game after the German top-flight’s winter break.

However, it looked as if Dortmund would fail to take advantage after two goals from Rafael Borre saw Frankfurt lead 2-0 at half-time.

But with 19 minutes left, substitute Thorgan Hazard reduced the deficit after being played in by Erling Haaland before England midfielder Jude Bellingham headed home an equaliser in the 87th minute.

Mahmoud Dahoud then completed the dramatic turnaround when he clipped the ball into the bottom corner from 20 yards to secure all three points.

Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham (L) celebrates with Thomas Meunier after levelling the scores. AFP

Jonathan Tah struck a late equaliser as Bayer Leverkusen battled to a 2-2 draw at home against Union Berlin.

Patrik Schick bagged his 17th Bundesliga goal to give the home side the lead, but Grischa Promel scored either side of the break to turn the match around before Tah headed in with six minutes left to secure the hosts a point.

Hoffenheim sit third after a 3-1 win over Augsburg, with Ihlas Bebou striking twice late in the first half.

A brace from Andre Silva helped RB Leipzig beat 10-man Mainz 4-1 at the at the Red Bull Arena.

The visitors had defender Alexander Hack sent off after only 19 minutes for handball, resulting in a penalty which Silva dispatched.

Arminia Bielefeld fought back to draw 2-2 against Freiburg. The Black Forest side took an early lead through Jannik Haberer with Jeong Woo-yeong adding another at the start of the second half.

Masaya Okugawa’s header reduced the deficit on the hour and substitute Bryan Lasme slotted in an equaliser with just three minutes left to edge a point closer to safety.

Greuther Furth’s clash against fellow strugglers Stuttgart finished goalless.