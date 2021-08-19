Romelu Lukaku trains with Chelsea and could start against Arsenal - in pictures

Chelsea's new £97.5m signing Romelu Lukaku during an open training session at Stamford on Wednesday, August 18.

Chelsea's £97.5 million ($134.7m) summer signing Romelu Lukaku has said he can already see that his new teammates are “hungry” for more success.

Lukaku has returned to Stamford Bridge after first leaving the London club on a permanent deal to Everton in 2014 and then going on to play for Manchester United and Italian side Inter Milan.

Last season, he helped Inter win their first Serie A title since 2010, finishing second in top-scorers chart behind Cristiano Ronaldo having scored 24 goals for Antonio Conte's side.

Despite Inter's financial problems and Conte's exit, Lukaku initially said he would be staying on at the club but as the summer progressed, it became clear that the reigning European champions were keen on re-signing the Belgian striker.

A club record deal was struck and Lukaku was back. Chelsea have already secured their first trophy of the new campaign when Thomas Tuchel's side defeated Villarreal on penalties in the Uefa Super Cup and the 28-year-old insists he can already tell that the squad has a winning mentality.

“It's a good feeling,” said Lukaku in a press conference on Wednesday. "The guys are hungry, they want to keep winning, I can see from the last couple of training sessions that there is a good intensity.

“The coach is very clear with his ideas, everybody wants to work hard and keep improving. Those things really fit with my ambitions.

“I think the next couple of weeks is important to communicate with the players around me. I don't think I have to adapt too much because with Belgium, we play in a similar system.”

Quote I think I've learned much more about myself, setting higher standards. As a player, it's about becoming more complete Romelu Lukaku

Lukau watched Chelsea beat Crystal Palace 3-0 on the opening weekend of the Premier League season while he quarantined and said he is ready to play in their next match against Arsenal at the Emirates on Sunday. “Yeah, I've done a full pre-season,” he said. “For now, I just want to get my teammates better, and then at the end of the day I'm available for the manager if he wants to play me.”

And when he does get back on the pitch for his first Premier League appearance since 2019, fans can expect a new and improved Lukaku on show, wearing the No 9 shirt vacated by Tammy Abraham after he moved to Italian side Roma.

“Maturity, maturity has been important. I think I've learnt much more about myself, setting higher standards,” he said. “As a player, it's about becoming more complete. In Italy, the game is different, there are tighter spaces, it's more technical and tactical, which helped me a lot.

“The English game is different but for me it's not something new. Whatever plan the coach has, I can adapt myself and help the team.”

Chelsea 3 Crystal Palace 0: player ratings

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 28 CHELSEA RATINGS: Edouard Mendy: 7 - Had little to do as Chelsea dominated possession. Good distribution and comfortable when called upon.

Profile box Company name: baraka

Started: July 2020

Founders: Feras Jalbout and Kunal Taneja

Based: Dubai and Bahrain

Sector: FinTech

Initial investment: $150,000

Current staff: 12

Stage: Pre-seed capital raising of $1 million

Investors: Class 5 Global, FJ Labs, IMO Ventures, The Community Fund, VentureSouq, Fox Ventures, Dr Abdulla Elyas (private investment)

How to wear a kandura Dos Wear the right fabric for the right season and occasion

Always ask for the dress code if you don’t know

Wear a white kandura, white ghutra / shemagh (headwear) and black shoes for work

Wear 100 per cent cotton under the kandura as most fabrics are polyester Don’ts Wear hamdania for work, always wear a ghutra and agal

Buy a kandura only based on how it feels; ask questions about the fabric and understand what you are buying

Profile of Udrive Date started: March 2016 Founder: Hasib Khan Based: Dubai Employees: 40 Amount raised (to date): $3.25m – $750,000 seed funding in 2017 and a Seed+ round of $2.5m last year. Raised $1.3m from Eureeca investors in January 2021 as part of a Series A round with a $5m target.

The stats Ship name: MSC Bellissima Ship class: Meraviglia Class Delivery date: February 27, 2019 Gross tonnage: 171,598 GT Passenger capacity: 5,686 Crew members: 1,536 Number of cabins: 2,217 Length: 315.3 metres Maximum speed: 22.7 knots (42kph)

Stage 2 1. Mathieu van der Poel (NED) Alpecin-Fenix 4:18:30 2. Tadej Pogacar (SLV) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:06 3. Primoz Roglic (SLV) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:06 4. Wilco Kelderman (NED) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:06 5. Julian Alaphilippe (FRA) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:08

THE SPECS Engine: 3-litre V6 Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 424hp Torque: 580 Nm Price: From Dh399,000 On sale: Now

ENGLAND WORLD CUP SQUAD Eoin Morgan (captain), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Tom Curran, Joe Denly, Alex Hales, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

Tightening the screw on rogue recruiters The UAE overhauled the procedure to recruit housemaids and domestic workers with a law in 2017 to protect low-income labour from being exploited. Only recruitment companies authorised by the government are permitted as part of Tadbeer, a network of labour ministry-regulated centres. A contract must be drawn up for domestic workers, the wages and job offer clearly stating the nature of work. The contract stating the wages, work entailed and accommodation must be sent to the employee in their home country before they depart for the UAE. The contract will be signed by the employer and employee when the domestic worker arrives in the UAE. Only recruitment agencies registered with the ministry can undertake recruitment and employment applications for domestic workers. Penalties for illegal recruitment in the UAE include fines of up to Dh100,000 and imprisonment But agents not authorised by the government sidestep the law by illegally getting women into the country on visit visas.

Company name: Play:Date Launched: March 2017 on UAE Mother’s Day Founder: Shamim Kassibawi Based: Dubai with operations in the UAE and US Sector: Tech Size: 20 employees Stage of funding: Seed Investors: Three founders (two silent co-founders) and one venture capital fund

