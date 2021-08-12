Chelsea v Villareal Super Cup ratings: Kante 8, Werner 5; Asenjo 9, Capoue 6

CHELSEA RATINGS: Edouard Mendy – 7. Had to be alert to block Dia in the first half. Spared humiliation after Gerard Moreno hit the post after he slipped when playing out a goal kick. Made way for Arrizabalaga before the shoot out (Darren Walsh/Getty)

Kepa Arrizabalaga was the spot kick hero as Chelsea won the Uefa Super Cup against Villarreal in Belfast.

The Spanish goalkeeper was brought on just before the end of extra time, as the game headed to penalties.

It had finished 1-1 after 120 minutes, after Hakim Ziyech’s first half goal for Chelsea had been cancelled out by Gerard Moreno.

Arrizabalaga first saved from Aissa Mandi, then, with the 14th kick off the shoot out, saved from the Villarreal veteran Raul Albiol to win the trophy for the English side.

Assessing the performances, Paul Radley has provided his player ratings in the photo gallery above. To move on to the next photo, click on the arrows or if using a mobile device, simply swipe.

Which honey takes your fancy? Al Ghaf Honey The Al Ghaf tree is a local desert tree which bears the harsh summers with drought and high temperatures. From the rich flowers, bees that pollinate this tree can produce delicious red colour honey in June and July each year Sidr Honey The Sidr tree is an evergreen tree with long and strong forked branches. The blossom from this tree is called Yabyab, which provides rich food for bees to produce honey in October and November. This honey is the most expensive, but tastiest Samar Honey The Samar tree trunk, leaves and blossom contains Barm which is the secret of healing. You can enjoy the best types of honey from this tree every year in May and June. It is an historical witness to the life of the Emirati nation which represents the harsh desert and mountain environments

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

