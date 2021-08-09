Joe Willock set for Newcastle return after fee agreed with Arsenal

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, right, and Joe Willock during a training session at London Colney on December 15, 2020 in St Albans, England.

Newcastle United have agreed a fee in excess of £20 million with Arsenal to bring midfielder Joe Willock back to Tyneside, according to reports.

Willock, 21, spent a productive loan spell at St James' Park last season, scoring eight goals to ensure the Magpies preserved their Premier League status.

Manager Steve Bruce has made no secret of his desire to bring the England Under 21 international back to the north-east and Press Association and BBC both reported Sunday that a fee has been agreed between the two clubs.

Willock was absent from Arsenal’s matchday squad for their pre-season defeat to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, with manager Mikel Arteta coy when asked about a potential move.

“With Joe will explain the reasons when we can,” he said.

“It’s all I can say now. When I can say more I will let you know.”

Willock's expected arrival will go some way to soothing a fan base unhappy about the lack of signings this transfer window. The Englishman scored seven goals in as many Premnier League games during Newcastle's run-in to ensure their survival.

It is understood Willock has yet to agree personal terms with Newcastle but a permanent move now looks on the cards for the talented midfielder who has failed to nail down a regular starting berth at Arsenal since making his debut in 2017.

Arteta is not blessed with central midfield options with Belgium U21 midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga the only addition so far. Arsenal have been linked with Leicester City midfielder James Maddison as a potential replacement, but on Thursday Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers said he thought the England international would stay.

Granit Xhaka is reportedly close to agreeing a new deal after a move to Roma fell through while Thomas Partey is in a race against the clock to be fit for the Gunners' Premier League opener against Brentford on Friday.

TOURNAMENT INFO Women’s World Twenty20 Qualifier Jul 3- 14, in the Netherlands

The top two teams will qualify to play at the World T20 in the West Indies in November UAE squad

Humaira Tasneem (captain), Chamani Seneviratne, Subha Srinivasan, Neha Sharma, Kavisha Kumari, Judit Cleetus, Chaya Mughal, Roopa Nagraj, Heena Hotchandani, Namita D’Souza, Ishani Senevirathne, Esha Oza, Nisha Ali, Udeni Kuruppuarachchi

UAE v Gibraltar What: International friendly When: 7pm kick off Where: Rugby Park, Dubai Sports City Admission: Free Online: The match will be broadcast live on Dubai Exiles’ Facebook page UAE squad: Lucas Waddington (Dubai Exiles), Gio Fourie (Exiles), Craig Nutt (Abu Dhabi Harlequins), Phil Brady (Harlequins), Daniel Perry (Dubai Hurricanes), Esekaia Dranibota (Harlequins), Matt Mills (Exiles), Jaen Botes (Exiles), Kristian Stinson (Exiles), Murray Reason (Abu Dhabi Saracens), Dave Knight (Hurricanes), Ross Samson (Jebel Ali Dragons), DuRandt Gerber (Exiles), Saki Naisau (Dragons), Andrew Powell (Hurricanes), Emosi Vacanau (Harlequins), Niko Volavola (Dragons), Matt Richards (Dragons), Luke Stevenson (Harlequins), Josh Ives (Dubai Sports City Eagles), Sean Stevens (Saracens), Thinus Steyn (Exiles)

Tailors and retailers miss out on back-to-school rush Tailors and retailers across the city said it was an ominous start to what is usually a busy season for sales.

With many parents opting to continue home learning for their children, the usual rush to buy school uniforms was muted this year.

“So far we have taken about 70 to 80 orders for items like shirts and trousers,” said Vikram Attrai, manager at Stallion Bespoke Tailors in Dubai.

“Last year in the same period we had about 200 orders and lots of demand.

“We custom fit uniform pieces and use materials such as cotton, wool and cashmere.

“Depending on size, a white shirt with logo is priced at about Dh100 to Dh150 and shorts, trousers, skirts and dresses cost between Dh150 to Dh250 a piece.” A spokesman for Threads, a uniform shop based in Times Square Centre Dubai, said customer footfall had slowed down dramatically over the past few months. “Now parents have the option to keep children doing online learning they don’t need uniforms so it has quietened down.”

The chef's advice Troy Payne, head chef at Abu Dhabi’s newest healthy eatery Sanderson’s in Al Seef Resort & Spa, says singles need to change their mindset about how they approach the supermarket. “They feel like they can’t buy one cucumber,” he says. “But I can walk into a shop – I feed two people at home – and I’ll walk into a shop and I buy one cucumber, I’ll buy one onion.” Mr Payne asks for the sticker to be placed directly on each item, rather than face the temptation of filling one of the two-kilogram capacity plastic bags on offer. The chef also advises singletons not get too hung up on “organic”, particularly high-priced varieties that have been flown in from far-flung locales. Local produce is often grown sustainably, and far cheaper, he says.

