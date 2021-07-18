Manchester United player ratings v Derby County: Jesse Lingard 8, Facundo Pellistri 8

Manchester United attacker Jesse Lingard during the friendly against Derby County at Pride Park on Sunday, July 18. (Nathan Stirk/Getty)

Manchester United started their pre-season campaign with a 2-1 victory over Derby County at Pride Park.

Midfielder Tahit Chong put Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side in front after 18 minutes when United capitalised on an error by Max Bird to open the scoring.

It was 2-0 just before the hour mark when Facundo Pellistri combined with fellow substitute Shola Shoretire before rounding Derby goalkeeper Kelle Roos and finishing into an empty net.

The Rams, managed by United's all-time record goalscorer Wayne Rooney, pulled one back courtesy of a superb long-range drive by Colin Kazim-Richards.

Below, Andy Mitten provides ratings for United players.

Tom Heaton 8 - Back at Old Trafford after a long career and likely to be third choice goalkeeper. Playing in a virtual under-23 team, the 35-year-old saved from Curtis Davies, unmarked at the back post, after nine minutes. Fast off his line for a Derby attack just before the half-hour mark. Fine reaction save from Phil Jagielka after 37 minutes.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka 6 - Initially dealt well with new Derby captain Tom Lawrence, but was slow when the former United player attacked a 31st minute cross. A first run out, but passing needs to sharpen up pre-season.

Alex Tuanzebe 6 - Tested as Derby made some sharp attacking moves and had too much space in the United box. Will feature more in United’s five pre-season games, four more than last season.

Teden Mengi 6 - Teen defender on loan at Derby last season before picking up an injury. One of two players who stayed on after the break. Likely to go out on another loan this season.

Brandon Williams 6 - Left-back and liked to get forward. Needs to be playing far more than he did last season – and that’s likely to be a loan this season. Challenged by Nathan Byrne’s pace but he was up to it.

James Garner 6 - Back at Old Trafford after a very successful loan period at Derby’s neighbours Forest. Involved in the first goal – inadvertently. If he really stands out pre-season he’s got a chance of pushing for a first-team place. More likely he’ll go on loan to a Premier League club.

Dylan Levitt 6 - Progress of the midfielder paused last season after being one of the most likely players to break through in 2019-20. Likely to go on loan again next season.

Juan Mata 6 - Ninth season at United and raised the average age of the outfield players. Played as No 10. Staying on at the club, where he still hopes to have an influence on the pitch – as well as off it, where he’s a role model to others.

Tahith Chong 6 - Will go to Birmingham City on loan. Put United ahead after 18 minutes, his persistence seeing him take advantage of poor Derby defending. Tackled back when needed.

Mason Greenwood 6 - Finished last season superbly and likely to be starting with Marcus Rashford being out at the start of this term. Should be refreshed after missing the Euros, he was quiet, but ran at the Derby defence and went for a curling shot after 42 minutes. Then tried a shot from the halfway line just before the break.

Anthony Elanga 7 - One of the best young players at United, he was busy and made a beautiful pass for Williams to cross after 15. Rapid.

Manchester United's Jesse Lingard mader an impressive return to United colours after his loan spell at West Ham last season. Reuters

SUBS: Lee Grant 6 - On at half-time, the 38-year-old was applauded by Derby fans as he’d played for the club in two spells and lived for long time in the area. Beaten by a shot which went across him from distance after 70.

Alex Telles 6 - On at half-time, drilled a 48th-minute free-kick wide. Wants to feature more this season but with Luke Shaw in fine form it’s difficult to see how. He’ll go away with the rest of the team this week to Scotland for a training camp.

Andreas Pereira 6 - On at half-time. Back after a poor season at Lazio where he came on for a few minutes most weeks. Some nice interplay with Lingard.

Jesse Lingard 8 - On at half-time. to replace Mata in No 10 role. Superb loan at West Ham last season, but his United future uncertain. Started move which led to United’s second and smashed a shot from distance after 75 minutes which hit crossbar. Super pass for Hannibal Mejbri after 79.

Nemanja Matic 6 - On at half-time and into centre midfield. About to turn 33 and wants to be a coach after finishing. Steady in the middle on a very hot afternoon in Derbyshire.

Ethan Galbraith 6 - On at half-time as right back. He’s versatile and can play in several positions. Difficult for all players in the heat at Derby, especially as it hasn’t been hot in pre-season training so far.

Joe Hugill 6 - On at half-time. A 17-year-old centre forward who has been prolific in the under-18s and -23s. Struggled to get involved and brought off after with just over 10 minutes left.

Shola Shoretire 7 - On at half-time, the Jimmy Murphy young player of the year operated on the left. Made the through ball to Pellistri for second goal. Only 17, already a key player in under-23s. Clattered in a challenge. Twice.

Facundo Pellistri 8 - On at half-time. Just enjoyed a successful loan at Alaves. Heavily tackled straightaway and then again when a yellow card was issued. Wanted to run at full-back. Lovely goal – the winner – after 59 minutes when he rolled the ball the other side of the goalkeeper. Skilful. Lively.

Will Fish 6 - On for Mengi after 60. The 18 year old made his debut at Wolves in final Premier League game of season. Under-23s captain and stalwart. Headed a Pereira cross towards goal after 66 minutes and cleared a dangerous Derby cross in last 10 minutes.

Di'Shon Bernard 6 - On for Tuanzebe after 60. Successful loan at Salford City last season, with 30 appearances. Didn’t close down Kazim-Richards who scored Derby’s goal after 70.

Hannibal Mejbri 6 - On for Hugill after 78, the Tunisia international managed not to get fouled. Which didn’t happen when he played for United’s under-23s. Paused when set up by Lingard after 79 minutes.

AndhaDhun Director: Sriram Raghavan Producer: Matchbox Pictures, Viacom18 Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu, Radhika Apte, Anil Dhawan Rating: 3.5/5

SRI LANKS ODI SQUAD Perera (capt), Mendis, Gunathilaka, de Silva, Nissanka, Shanaka, Bandara, Hasaranga, Udana, Dananjaya, Dickwella, Chameera, Mendis, Fernando, Sandakan, Karunaratne, Fernando, Fernando.

The specs Engine: 1.5-litre 4-cyl turbo Power: 194hp at 5,600rpm Torque: 275Nm from 2,000-4,000rpm Transmission: 6-speed auto Price: from Dh155,000 On sale: now

Major honours ARSENAL FA Cup - 2005 BARCELONA La Liga - 2013

Copa del Rey - 2012

Fifa Club World Cup - 2011 CHELSEA Premier League - 2015, 2017

FA Cup - 2018

League Cup - 2015 SPAIN World Cup - 2010

European Championship - 2008, 2012

TRAINING FOR TOKYO A typical week's training for Sebastian, who is competing at the ITU Abu Dhabi World Triathlon on March 8-9: Four swim sessions (14km)

Three bike sessions (200km)

Four run sessions (45km)

Two strength and conditioning session (two hours)

One session therapy session at DISC Dubai

Two-three hours of stretching and self-maintenance of the body ITU Abu Dhabi World Triathlon For more information go to www.abudhabi.triathlon.org.

