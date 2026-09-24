Syria to host Arab Cycling Championship in first major sports event for 19 years

Syria will host next month's Arab Cycling Championship – the first time a regional sports event has been staged in the country for 19 years.

Syria last welcomed overseas athletes in 2007, when it hosted Arab youth football and volleyball tournaments.

That will change when some of the region's leading cyclists arrive in the country to compete at the event, held between October 2-13.

Preparations are under way to welcome delegations and teams from 14 Arab nations, with Syria, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, Lebanon, Jordan, Iraq, Palestine, Egypt, Sudan, Tunisia, Libya and Morocco all taking part.

The championship will feature three main disciplines: road cycling, para-cycling and mountain biking. It is expected to attract around 10,000 people, including athletes, coaches, technical staff, officials, media representatives, volunteers, organisers and spectators.

“The significance of hosting this championship goes beyond bringing a major Arab sporting event back to Syria after 19 years,” said Mazen Al Salhani, Syria’s minister of tourism.

“It signals renewed confidence in Syria’s ability to receive delegations and organise major events, while reflecting its gradual return to the regional calendar of sporting, tourism and business events.”

Cycling provides a platform to showcase Syria's cities and landscapes as the race routes will take participants and spectators to various parts of the country.

Syria's long civil war came to an end in 2024, and President Ahmad Al Shara has made rebuilding the country's sporting infrastructure a priority.

Al Sharaa is a big basketball fan and was also a vocal supporter of the national football team at last year's Arab Cup, calling to personally congratulate the players after their group stage victory over Tunisia.