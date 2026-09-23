Asian Games: UAE bow out of men's football as Saif bin Futtais misses out on skeet final

UAE shooters Saif bin Futtais and Mohammed Ahmed missed out on a place in the final of the men's individual skeet competition at the Asian Games on Wednesday.

Bin Futtais shot 117 across five rounds of qualifying, with Ahmed firing 113.

That left Bin Futtais just one shot outside the cut-off point of 118.

Qatar's Nasser Saleh Al Attiyah, Taiwan's Meng-yuan Lee and China's Jianlin Lyu top-scored with 120 across their five rounds.

In men's football, the UAE bowed out of the Asian Games after a 0-0 draw with China.

The stalemate means the UAE finished bottom of Group B with two points.

A team featuring UAE Pro League stars Yasser Al Ghassani, Mohammed Juma Al Mansoori and Mackenzie Hunt failed to find a breakthrough against a resolute China.

In a first half short on goalscoring opportunities, Yuning Zhang came closest to breaking the deadlock in the 32nd minute, forcing Emirati goalkeeper Khaled Al Mohtadi into a save.

Junior Ndiaye, who plays his club football in France at third division side Valenciennes, tested Hao Li with an effort three minutes later.

Shabab Al Ahli striker Al Mansoori was denied five minutes after the break, as was Ndiaye on 69 minutes.

The UAE, under the guidance of former Liverpool midfielder Igor Biscan, who is part of Zlatko Dalic’s coaching staff, applied plenty of pressure in the closing stages but could not break China’s stubborn resistance.

The national team kicked off their campaign with a 3-1 defeat to Iran before being held to a 0-0 draw by North Korea.

China top the group with five points, with North Korea, who humbled Iran 4-1 in their final group match, finishing on four points alongside the Iranians but with a better goal difference and advance as runners-up. Iran are also through as one of the best third-placed teams.

In cycling, Mohammed Al Mutaiwei finished best of the three Emiratis in the men's road race, placing 13th with a time of 4:27:21.

Kazakhstan took gold and silver, with Alexey Lutsenko edging out Yevgeniy Federov. Yuhi Todome took bronze for Japan.

China continue to lead the medal table at Aichi–Nagoya 2026 with a tally of 57 medals – 35 gold, 13 silver and nine bronze. Japan follow with 47 medals – 11 gold, 17 silver and 19 bronze – while South Korea rank third with 29 medals, comprising six gold, five silver and 18 bronze.

Among Arab nations, Qatar lead the way with four medals – two gold, one silver and one bronze – to sit 10th overall.