PSL 2021: Hazratullah Zazai topples title-holders Karachi Kings with vicious batting display

Having first made his name in Sharjah three years ago, Hazratullah Zazai is back starring on the fields of the UAE after guiding Peshawar Zalmi a step closer to the HBL Pakistan Super League final.

The Afghanistan opener blazed a typically vicious 77 from just 38 balls as Peshawar ended Karachi King’s title defence at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi late on Monday night.

Back in 2018, the left-handed opener had announced himself as a batsman of rare power when he hit six sixes in an over in an Afghanistan Premier League match at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

The fact it had taken him so long to earn a PSL deal after that seems surprising, but he has been making up for lost time after being recruited as a replacement player for the Abu Dhabi leg this season.

He made a matchwinning half-century on debut for Peshawar last week, and followed it up with a fierce effort against Karachi.

His knock laid the platform for Peshawar’s chase of 176 to win, which they managed with five wickets in hand and a ball to spare.

“I performed like this on my PSL debut last week, and I just got confidence from that,” Hazratullah said.

“When you have confidence, and when I struck that first six off [Mohammed] Amir, I felt it was my day.

“I was looking to make things easy for the batsmen that followed, and thankfully we did that.”

Peshawar will be back to Zayed Cricket Stadium on Tuesday evening, when they will play Islamabad United for the chance to face Multan Sultans in Thursday’s final.

Multan had comfortably beat the league-leaders in the opening match of the night on Monday to book their place in the season’s finale.

Wahab Riaz, Peshawar’s captain, said his side had shown great character in beating Karachi.

“I was just praying our batting gets us over the line,” said Wahab, who had taken two wickets as Karachi made 175-7 from their 20 overs.

“Karachi is a big team but we showed character. We gave our all in the field and it was very satisfying to see.”