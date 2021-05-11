Pakistan Test player ratings v Zimbabwe: Hasan Ali gets 9, Babar Azam a paltry 2

Men in green end Africa tour with innings win in second Test

Ajit vijaykumar
May 11, 2021

Pakistan concluded their African tour on a high by winning the second Test against Zimbabwe by an innings and 147 runs on Monday.

The fourth day of the Test in Harare lasted just over 20 minutes as Pakistan, needing one wicket, had Luke Jongwe caught by wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan to give Shaheen Shah Afridi his fifth wicket.

Zimbabwe, who resumed at 220-9, were all out for 231. The visitors had won the first Test against Zimbabwe by an innings and 116 runs.

It was the fourth successive series win for Pakistan on the Africa tour. They beat South Africa 2-1 in the ODIs and 3-1 in T20s before defeating Zimbabwe 2-1 in a T20 series.

Player ratings for Pakistan from the Test series can be seen in the picture gallery above. To view the next image, click on the arrows or swipe if on a mobile device.

