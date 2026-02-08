  • Lokesh Bam almost lead Nepal to a famous win over England only for his team to fall four runs short at the 2026 T20 World Cup. Getty Images
  • Superb bowling at the death from Sam Curran rescued England from a shock defeat against Nepal. Getty Images
  • Nepal fans at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Getty Images
  • England fielder Tom Banton takes a catch to dismiss Nepal's Dipendra Singh Airee off the bowling of Sam Curran. Reuters
  • Dipendra Singh Airee top scored for Nepal with 44 off 29 balls, helping his team reach 180-6 in their 20 overs. Getty Images
  • England's Liam Dawson celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Nepal batter Aasif Sheikh for seven. Reuters
  • Nepal's Nandan Yadav celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of England's Jos Buttler for 26. AFP
  • England captain Harry Brook celebrates his half-century. He finished with a knock of 53 off 32 ball as England reached 184-7 off their 20 overs. Reuters
  • Nepal's Dipendra Singh Airee celebrates with captain Rohit Paudel after taking the wicket of England batter Sam Curran for two. AFP
  • England's Will Jacks finished with an unbeaten 39 off 18 balls. Reuters
  • Nepal's Sandeep Lamichhane celebrates with teammate Rohit Paudel after taking the wicket of England batter Tom Banton for two. Reuters
  • Nepal fans at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. AFP
  • Jacob Bethell top scored for England with 55 off 35 balls. AFP
T20 World Cup: Nepal fall agonisingly short of stunning England upset

Associate side just four runs shy of what would have been one of tournament's biggest shocks of all time

Paul Radley
Paul Radley

February 08, 2026

Nepal fell just short of one of the biggest upsets in T20 World Cup history as England closed out a four-run win in Mumbai.

The plucky Associate side had got to within striking distance of a stunning win, roared on by massive travelling support at the Wankhede Stadium.

Sam Curran then bowled a fine final over to thwart the heroic Lokesh Bam, as Nepal were left stuck on 180-6, chasing 185.

The two points for the win were exactly what England were after. They have designs on winning this tournament, and had spoken in the lead up to it about the need to make a fast start.

Nepal have more modest aspirations, but they are certainly up for taking some scalps in India. They came so close to doing so at the first opportunity.

“Disappointment is there but at the same time, I'm very proud of the team,” said captain Rohit Paudel. “That takes a lot of appreciation. When we step out today in the ground, the only message to the group was we'll give 110 per cent and they gave all they had. I'm very proud of them.”

Sandeep Lamichhane, the best known of the Nepal bowlers beyond his homeland, showed the reason for which his bowling is held in such high regard.

The leg-spinner is the one player versed in these conditions, having played Indian Premier League cricket earlier in his career.

As England’s batters went increasingly hard at the other bowlers, Lamichhane maintained a measure of control. He had the reward of just one wicket – that of Tom Banton – but went for just 25 from his four overs.

Others had some joy, too. Sher Malla, for one, will never forget the day. Before the toss, he was handed his debut cap by Paras Khadka, the man who led Nepal in their first appearance at a T20 World Cup, in 2014.

Not long after, he was celebrating a wicket with his first ball, that of the world’s No 2 ranked batter, Phil Salt.

There were prizes to cherish everywhere: Nandan Yadav had the mighty wicket-double of Jos Buttler and Harry Brook. DS Airee got the two big-hitting left-handers, Jacob Bethell and Curran.

Despite all that, England’s batters were able to show quite why they are regarded among the favourites to win this tournament.

Bethell embellished his growing status with four fours and four big sixes in a 33-ball 55. Brook went at a similar tempo, as he made 53 in 32 balls. And Will Jacks was brutal in the death overs, as he lashed 39 not out in 18 balls.

It all added up to a target of 185 for Nepal to cause a shock. Not beyond their means, especially given the form they have been in, but the quality of bowler they were up against was guaranteed to make it a tough ask.

Jofra Archer, for example, is a world star. And yet the Nepal batters did an impressive job of playing the ball, rather than the name. Kushal Bhurtel took three fours from an Archer over, and the chase was up and running.

Although Bhurtel went for 29, just as he was really making a dent in the deficit, after his opening partner Aasif Sheikh had gone cheaply, Nepal stuck with the task.

Captain Paudel and his deputy, Airee, put on 82 for the third wicket in nine overs. It was characterised by high velocity running between the wickets, punctuated by some judicious hitting.

Just as the asking rate was climbing, Airee took the 14th over of the innings, bowled by Adil Rashid, for 19 to inject life into the chase.

The air went out of the chase shortly after with a double strike for England; Airee and Paudel each departed within the space of five balls, for the addition of just two runs.

Defeat felt inevitable, but still Nepal did not concede. Bam eked out successive fours from Curran. Aarif Sheikh hit Archer for a huge six over midwicket, and Bam hit two off the same bowler in the same over.

It left Nepal needing 24 off the last two overs. They managed 14 off the first of those, bowled by Luke Wood, meaning Curran had to try to defend 10 off the last. He held his nerve, conceding just five to break Nepalese hearts.

“Full credit to Nepal,” said player of the match Jacks. “They were brilliant. The pitch was tricky when we batted and they dug in well and took it close there.”

Updated: February 08, 2026, 2:42 PM
