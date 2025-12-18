England wobble again as Australia tighten Ashes grip on sweltering day two in Adealide

Australia ripped through England's fragile batting Thursday to leave the tourists staring down the barrel of a third Test defeat with their Ashes campaign on the brink.

At stumps on a sweltering day two, the visitors had ground to 213-8, trailing by 158 after Australia added 45 to their overnight 326-8 as temperatures soared to 40° Celsius.

A gutsy Ben Stokes was a weary not out 45 after facing a marathon 151 balls in searing heat with Jofra Archer on 30 in a Test England must win and on a pitch ideal for batting.

"He's worn out as you can imagine," said England batting coach Marcus Trescothick of Stokes.

"Lots of cramping, he's struggling to get the fluids in. He's struggling to get the carbohydrates in as he says he feels pretty sick.

"He's pretty broken in there at the moment."

The captain's mood was not helped by another suspect decision by the Snicko technology.

Australia lead the five-match series 2-0 and will retain the urn if they win or draw after back-to-back eight-wicket thumpings in Perth and Brisbane.

Opening pair Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley saw off the early overs from Starc and Pat Cummins.

But it was a mirage with England losing three wickets for five runs in a 15-ball blitz, the latest chapter in a familiar tale.

Cummins first tempted an edge from Crawley, on nine, to wicketkeeper Alex Carey in the Australian skipper's first Test since July after lower back issues.

Then in a stroke of genius, he brought on spin king Nathan Lyon, who was controversially left out for the pink-ball second Test at the Gabba.

Lyon grabbed two wickets in a sensational opening over with a hapless Ollie Pope (3) flicking to Josh Inglis at midwicket before he bowled Duckett for 29.

"Nice to contribute and finally get into the series," said Lyon, who admitted being "filthy" at being dropped for the second Test.

"I just had to bowl good balls and do the basics well," added Lyon, whose 564th Test wicket moved him past fellow Australian Glenn McGrath and into sixth on the all-time list.

"There's no secret to what I do, just bowl in the right areas.

"[For] our fast bowlers to get them eight down in 68 overs is a pretty big effort."

Joe Root edged Scott Boland to Carey but a review showed it did not carry.

England's most experienced player failed to capitalise and was gone in the third over after lunch to Cummins, with Carey collecting another edge.

It was the 12th time Cummins has dismissed Root – more than any other bowler.

With the Ashes on the line, Stokes showed what he called "a bit of dog" and he barely flinched when a Starc bouncer thudded into the back of his helmet.

But he lost a succession of partners, the first when Cameron Green removed Harry Brook, again caught by Carey.

More Snicko confusion

Jamie Smith departed for 22 when Carey took what Australia claimed was a faint bottom edge off Cummins.

Snicko showed a small spike despite a gap between bat and ball, with Stokes shaking his head in disbelief as Smith trudged off.

Carey's day one century on his home ground had been shrouded in controversy over a Snicko error when he was on 72 and given not out.

England failed to have the decision overturned on review with replays showing a noise spike well before the ball reached his bat.

Carey later conceded he likely edged the delivery from Josh Tongue and the technology operator admitted to an error.

Boland quickly removed Will Jacks (6) and Brydon Carse (0) before Archer dug in with Stokes to see out the day.

Earlier Starc plundered five quick fours before being bowled by Archer for 54.

Lyon and Boland then piled on the pain in a 23-run last-wicket stand before Lyon was trapped lbw for nine by Archer, who ended with 5-53 as Australia posted 371.

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

Avatar: Fire and Ash Director: James Cameron Starring: Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Zoe Saldana Rating: 4.5/5

Soldier F “I was in complete disgust at the fact that only one person was to be charged for Bloody Sunday. “Somebody later said to me, 'you just watch - they'll drop the charge against him'. And sure enough, the charges against Soldier F would go on to be dropped. “It's pretty hard to think that 50 years on, the State is still covering up for what happened on Bloody Sunday.” Jimmy Duddy, nephew of John Johnson

Labour dispute The insured employee may still file an ILOE claim even if a labour dispute is ongoing post termination, but the insurer may suspend or reject payment, until the courts resolve the dispute, especially if the reason for termination is contested. The outcome of the labour court proceedings can directly affect eligibility.

- Abdullah Ishnaneh, Partner, BSA Law

Specs Engine: Dual-motor all-wheel-drive electric Range: Up to 610km Power: 905hp Torque: 985Nm Price: From Dh439,000 Available: Now

RESULTS 2pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 40,000 (Dirt) 1,200m

Winner: AF Senad, Nathan Crosse (jockey), Kareem Ramadan (trainer) 2.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,000m

Winner: Ashjaan, Fabrice Veron, Eric Lemartinel. 3pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,700m

Winner: Amirah, Conner Beasley, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 3.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,700m

Winner: Jap Al Yaasoob, Szczepan Mazur, Irfan Ellahi. 4pm: Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Cup Prestige Handicap (PA) Dh 100,000 (D) 1,200m

Winner: Jawaal, Fernando Jara, Majed Al Jahouri. 4.30pm: Handicap (TB) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,200m

Winner: Manhunter, Ryan Curatolo, Mujeeb Rahman.

Section 375 Cast: Akshaye Khanna, Richa Chadha, Meera Chopra & Rahul Bhat Director: Ajay Bahl Producers: Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak & SCIPL Rating: 3.5/5

Key figures in the life of the fort Sheikh Dhiyab bin Isa (ruled 1761-1793) Built Qasr Al Hosn as a watchtower to guard over the only freshwater well on Abu Dhabi island. Sheikh Shakhbut bin Dhiyab (ruled 1793-1816) Expanded the tower into a small fort and transferred his ruling place of residence from Liwa Oasis to the fort on the island. Sheikh Tahnoon bin Shakhbut (ruled 1818-1833) Expanded Qasr Al Hosn further as Abu Dhabi grew from a small village of palm huts to a town of more than 5,000 inhabitants. Sheikh Khalifa bin Shakhbut (ruled 1833-1845) Repaired and fortified the fort. Sheikh Saeed bin Tahnoon (ruled 1845-1855) Turned Qasr Al Hosn into a strong two-storied structure. Sheikh Zayed bin Khalifa (ruled 1855-1909) Expanded Qasr Al Hosn further to reflect the emirate's increasing prominence. Sheikh Shakhbut bin Sultan (ruled 1928-1966) Renovated and enlarged Qasr Al Hosn, adding a decorative arch and two new villas. Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan (ruled 1966-2004) Moved the royal residence to Al Manhal palace and kept his diwan at Qasr Al Hosn. Sources: Jayanti Maitra, www.adach.ae

UPI facts More than 2.2 million Indian tourists arrived in UAE in 2023

More than 3.5 million Indians reside in UAE

Indian tourists can make purchases in UAE using rupee accounts in India through QR-code-based UPI real-time payment systems

Indian residents in UAE can use their non-resident NRO and NRE accounts held in Indian banks linked to a UAE mobile number for UPI transactions

Five%20calorie-packed%20Ramadan%20drinks %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERooh%20Afza%3C%2Fstrong%3E%0D%3Cbr%3E100ml%20contains%20414%20calories%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETang%20orange%20drink%3C%2Fstrong%3E%0D%3Cbr%3E100ml%20serving%20contains%20300%20calories%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ECarob%20beverage%20mix%3C%2Fstrong%3E%0D%3Cbr%3E100ml%20serving%20contains%20about%20300%20calories%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EQamar%20Al%20Din%20apricot%20drink%3C%2Fstrong%3E%0D%3Cbr%3E100ml%20saving%20contains%2061%20calories%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EVimto%20fruit%20squash%3C%2Fstrong%3E%0D%3Cbr%3E100ml%20serving%20contains%2030%20calories%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Confirmed%20bouts%20(more%20to%20be%20added) %3Cp%3ECory%20Sandhagen%20v%20Umar%20Nurmagomedov%0D%3Cbr%3ENick%20Diaz%20v%20Vicente%20Luque%0D%3Cbr%3EMichael%20Chiesa%20v%20Tony%20Ferguson%0D%3Cbr%3EDeiveson%20Figueiredo%20v%20Marlon%20Vera%0D%3Cbr%3EMackenzie%20Dern%20v%20Loopy%20Godinez%0D%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3ETickets%20for%20the%20August%203%20Fight%20Night%2C%20held%20in%20partnership%20with%20the%20Department%20of%20Culture%20and%20Tourism%20Abu%20Dhabi%2C%20went%20on%20sale%20earlier%20this%20month%2C%20through%20www.etihadarena.ae%20and%20www.ticketmaster.ae.%0D%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Buy farm-fresh food The UAE is stepping up its game when it comes to platforms for local farms to show off and sell their produce. In Dubai, visit Emirati Farmers Souq at The Pointe every Saturday from 8am to 2pm, which has produce from Al Ammar Farm, Omar Al Katri Farm, Hikarivege Vegetables, Rashed Farms and Al Khaleej Honey Trading, among others. In Sharjah, the Aljada residential community will launch a new outdoor farmers’ market every Friday starting this weekend. Manbat will be held from 3pm to 8pm, and will host 30 farmers, local home-grown entrepreneurs and food stalls from the teams behind Badia Farms; Emirates Hydroponics Farms; Modern Organic Farm; Revolution Real; Astraea Farms; and Al Khaleej Food. In Abu Dhabi, order farm produce from Food Crowd, an online grocery platform that supplies fresh and organic ingredients directly from farms such as Emirates Bio Farm, TFC, Armela Farms and mother company Al Dahra.

2019 ASIA CUP POTS Pot 1

UAE, Iran, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia Pot 2

China, Syria, Uzbekistan, Iraq, Qatar, Thailand Pot 3

Kyrgyzstan, Lebanon, Palestine, Oman, India, Vietnam Pot 4

North Korea, Philippines, Bahrain, Jordan, Yemen, Turkmenistan

The biog Hobbies: Salsa dancing “It's in my blood” and listening to music in different languages Favourite place to travel to: “Thailand, as it's gorgeous, food is delicious, their massages are to die for!” Favourite food: “I'm a vegetarian, so I can't get enough of salad.” Favourite film: “I love watching documentaries, and am fascinated by nature, animals, human anatomy. I love watching to learn!” Best spot in the UAE: “I fell in love with Fujairah and anywhere outside the big cities, where I can get some peace and get a break from the busy lifestyle”

Three ways to limit your social media use Clinical psychologist, Dr Saliha Afridi at The Lighthouse Arabia suggests three easy things you can do every day to cut back on the time you spend online. 1. Put the social media app in a folder on the second or third screen of your phone so it has to remain a conscious decision to open, rather than something your fingers gravitate towards without consideration. 2. Schedule a time to use social media instead of consistently throughout the day. I recommend setting aside certain times of the day or week when you upload pictures or share information. 3. Take a mental snapshot rather than a photo on your phone. Instead of sharing it with your social world, try to absorb the moment, connect with your feeling, experience the moment with all five of your senses. You will have a memory of that moment more vividly and for far longer than if you take a picture of it.

Other IPL batting records Most sixes: 292 – Chris Gayle Most fours: 491 – Gautam Gambhir Highest individual score: 175 not out – Chris Gayle (for Royal Challengers Bangalore against Pune Warriors in 2013) Highest strike-rate: 177.29 – Andre Russell Highest strike-rate in an innings: 422.22 – Chris Morris (for Delhi Daredevils against Rising Pune Supergiant in 2017) Highest average: 52.16 – Vijay Shankar Most centuries: 6 – Chris Gayle Most fifties: 36 – Gautam Gambhir Fastest hundred (balls faced): 30 – Chris Gayle (for Royal Challengers Bangalore against Pune Warriors in 2013) Fastest fifty (balls faced): 14 – Lokesh Rahul (for Kings XI Punjab against Delhi Daredevils in 2018)

Global state-owned investor ranking by size 1. United States 2. China 3. UAE 4. Japan 5 Norway 6. Canada 7. Singapore 8. Australia 9. Saudi Arabia 10. South Korea

Arsenal's pre-season fixtures Thursday Beat Sydney 2-0 in Sydney Saturday v Western Sydney Wanderers in Sydney Wednesday v Bayern Munich in Shanghai July 22 v Chelsea in Beijing July 29 v Benfica in London July 30 v Sevilla in London