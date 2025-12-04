ILT20: Gulbadin Naib v Sam Curran rivalry can help league get traction, says Tom Moody

Tom Moody, the Desert Vipers coach, termed the head-to-head between Sam Curran and Gulbadin Naib a “friendly rivalry” which could help the DP World International League T20 grow.

Over the course of four games between the Vipers and Gulbadin's Dubai Capitals last season, familiarity soon turned to contempt between a number of players on the sides.

By the time of the final, it was Gulbadin, the Capitals’ Afghan all-rounder, who was provoking most of the ire. While batting, Curran mocked his rival’s trademark biceps-flexing celebration, and when Gulbadin came to bat, he received a hostile reception from the Vipers bowlers and fielders.

And yet Gulbadin had the last laugh. The Capitals won the final, and he said on the eve of the new season this week that “defeating Desert Vipers again and again” had been his favourite part of the title-winning campaign.

That gloating was still fresh in the memory when he came to the wicket, and Curran was only too happy to bust out the same celebration when he dismissed Gulbadin for a golden duck. And, this time, the Vipers were able to celebrate a win at the end of the game, too.

Moody said before the game that revenge was not on the Vipers’ minds, but he acknowledged a strong rivalry has emerged.

“There's been a few little incidences that has created that rivalry, including obviously playing in the final last year,” Moody said. “It's been ticketed as a bit of a grudge match, but at the end of the day, I think every team in this tournament, you feel you want to have the edge against them.

“Clearly last season, Dubai Capitals were a better team than us, they beat us in three games and they were deserved winners.”

Moody is a widely travelled coach on the T20 circuit. He holds a similar role to the one he has with the Vipers with Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League.

That competition has had some memorable contretemps down the years. For example when Kieron Pollard threw his bat in the direction of Mitchell Starc, in frustration at the Australian fast-bowler.

Moody does not think Curran v Gulbadin is similar to that spat, but he feels it helps make the league more engrossing.

“It's not like throwing your bat or anything that's quite as dramatic as that, but this is just a case of showmanship between two very competitive players," Moody said.

“At the end of the day, Gulbadin has had the last laugh. He was playing in the winning team last year, but that still doesn't prevent the two players having a bit of friendly rivalry.

“That's all it is, and I think it is enabling the league to get traction. Small, friendly things like that, within the boundaries of the spirit of the game, I think it's a great thing.

“Punters want to see that contest. ‘Oh, here we go again. You've got Dubai Capitals against the Vipers; I've got to be watching this.’

“Not only for the quality of the cricket, but because there might be a couple of little rivalries between certain players.”

The Vipers will return to action when they meet Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in Sharjah on Friday. That will mean a return for Khuzaima Tanveer to the venue of his debut last season.

The fast-bowler announced himself as a UAE international player in waiting when he took four wickets in his first appearance in the tournament.

The Vipers locked him in as a retained player ahead of the new season and he played a full role in the opening win over the Capitals.

He did briefly suffer at the hands of Rovman Powell, the big-hitting Jamaican, but responded by dismissing him.

“I think Rovman Powell is an impactful player for the teams he's playing for,” Khuzaima said.

“To get these kind of wickets, it's a big thing for fast bowlers Obviously, he is used to hitting the fast ballers really well in short formats like T10 and T20, so if you're getting these kinds of wickets early on, it's really good for you.”