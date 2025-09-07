Brilliant Jacob Bethell and Jofra Archer destroy South Africa as England seal record-breaking ODI win

The series might have already been lost but that did not stop England from securing the biggest winning margin in ODI history when they thrashed South Africa by 342 runs on Sunday.

Jacob Bethell and Joe Root both cracked magnificent centuries, while Jamie Smith and Jos Buttler contributed a quick-fire 62 apiece as England reached a mammoth 414-5 off their 50 overs.

In reply, South Africa collapsed to 72 all out with fast-bowler Jofra Archer ripping through the top order before finishing with 4-18 while leg-spinner Adil Rahid (3-13) cleaned up the tail to secure a record-smashing win.

The previous biggest ODI victory belonged to India who hammered Sri Lanka by 317 runs in Thiruvananthapuram in 2023, when Virat Kohli finished unbeaten on 166 and Mohammed Siraj took 4-32 for the tourists.

It was a consolation victory for England in the three-match series, though, as South Africa had won the opening two games by seven wickets at Headingley and by five runs at Lord's on Thursday.

But England captain Harry brook can take heart from what was a ferocious batting performance, followed by a bowling effort that reduced South Africa to 24-6, before Corbin Bosch (20) and Codi Yusuf (17) eked out a few more runs in the visitor's tail.

The two countries will now go head-to-head again in a three-match Twenty20 International series that starts in Cardiff on Wednesday.

“It feels pretty good,” said Bethell. A few emotions pouring through, but it feels unbelievable and to do it, and in a convincing win like that it's even more important.

“You don't get those days too often – it was the perfect performance … But that shows what we can do.”

England made South Africa pay after being sent in to bat with opener Smith starting the run-blitz with 62 off 42 balls, despite losing partner Ben Duckett for 31.

After being dropped in disastrous fashion by Nandre Burger on 44, Bethell went on to seal his first ton in professional cricket off just 76 balls.

The 21-year-old was eventually out for 110 after an innings that included 13 fours and three sixes, ending a partnership of 182 with Root to leave England in a commanding position.

“He is wise beyond his years,” Root said of Bethell. “He is very clear on how he wants to play his cricket and he's got wonderful options of where he wants to take the bowlers down and against different bowling types.

“I'm so pleased for him, I've known him for a long time now so to play an innings like that was fantastic. Hopefully he will go from strength to strength, keep entertaining and keep playing match-winning knocks for England like that in the future.”

Root, who is now second only to Indian great Sachin Tendulkar in the all-time Test run-scoring chart, scored 100 off 95 balls, reaching his 19th career ODI century before miscuing a drive off Bosch.

Former white-ball captain Buttler then blasted a 32-ball 62 with Will Jacks contributing 19 off eight balls as England reached their fifth highest one-day total.

Player of the match Archer then produced a hostile spell of bowling that put England on the way to a rapid win.

“Before I had even bowled a ball, I thought it was going to be difficult because we had just got 400 on the board so you know it's a good batting surface,” said Archer, who has endured a torrid couple of years with relentless injury problems.

“I don't think it did anything different, though. I just tried to hit the pitch hard and bowl straight and that's it.

“I'm feeling good. I didn't think I would play this one, in the past it would've been like workload management but getting to play three games in a row, that means a lot.”

The game was similar to South Africa’s third ODI against Australia last month when, having also already claimed the series away from home, they conceded 431 in the final fixture and were bundled out for 155 in reply, losing by 276 runs.

South Africa spinner Keshav Maharaj, who was awarded player of the series in England, insisted the drubbing should not take too much away from their overall victory.

“I feel like all the hard work is coming to fruition,” he said. “There are still a lot of things I can improve in my own game but it's always good to keep contributing to winning performances.

“It could've gone a bit better today but kudos to the England batters.

“When we are at full strength we have got good experience and good pace with the ball. It's not quite back to the drawing board, there are plenty of positives for us to take. We have beaten England 2-1 in their home conditions after a long time, it is super special.”

Dengue%20fever%20symptoms %3Cp%3EHigh%20fever%20(40%C2%B0C%2F104%C2%B0F)%3Cbr%3ESevere%20headache%3Cbr%3EPain%20behind%20the%20eyes%3Cbr%3EMuscle%20and%20joint%20pains%3Cbr%3ENausea%3Cbr%3EVomiting%3Cbr%3ESwollen%20glands%3Cbr%3ERash%26nbsp%3B%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The Old Slave and the Mastiff Patrick Chamoiseau Translated from the French and Creole by Linda Coverdale

Specs Engine: Electric motor generating 54.2kWh (Cooper SE and Aceman SE), 64.6kW (Countryman All4 SE) Power: 218hp (Cooper and Aceman), 313hp (Countryman) Torque: 330Nm (Cooper and Aceman), 494Nm (Countryman) On sale: Now Price: From Dh158,000 (Cooper), Dh168,000 (Aceman), Dh190,000 (Countryman)

From Zero Artist: Linkin Park Label: Warner Records Number of tracks: 11 Rating: 4/5

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

HIJRA Starring: Lamar Faden, Khairiah Nathmy, Nawaf Al-Dhufairy

Director: Shahad Ameen Rating: 3/5

MATCH INFO Tottenham Hotspur 1

Kane (50') Newcastle United 0

Look%20Both%20Ways %3Cp%3EDirector%3A%20Wanuri%20Kahiu%3Cbr%3EStars%3A%20Lili%20Reinhart%2C%20Danny%20Ramirez%2C%20David%20Corenswet%2C%20Luke%20Wilson%2C%20Nia%20Long%3Cbr%3ERating%3A%203%2F5%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Key facilities Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes

Premier League-standard football pitch

400m Olympic running track

NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium

600-seat auditorium

Spaces for historical and cultural exploration

An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad

Specialist robotics and science laboratories

AR and VR-enabled learning centres

Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills

Farage on Muslim Brotherhood Nigel Farage told Reform's annual conference that the party will proscribe the Muslim Brotherhood if he becomes Prime Minister.

"We will stop dangerous organisations with links to terrorism operating in our country," he said. "Quite why we've been so gutless about this – both Labour and Conservative – I don't know.

“All across the Middle East, countries have banned and proscribed the Muslim Brotherhood as a dangerous organisation. We will do the very same.”

It is 10 years since a ground-breaking report into the Muslim Brotherhood by Sir John Jenkins.

Among the former diplomat's findings was an assessment that “the use of extreme violence in the pursuit of the perfect Islamic society” has “never been institutionally disowned” by the movement.

The prime minister at the time, David Cameron, who commissioned the report, said membership or association with the Muslim Brotherhood was a "possible indicator of extremism" but it would not be banned.

War and the virus Simon Rushton: War vet raises £12m for health workers

Nepotism is the name of the game Salman Khan’s father, Salim Khan, is one of Bollywood’s most legendary screenwriters. Through his partnership with co-writer Javed Akhtar, Salim is credited with having paved the path for the Indian film industry’s blockbuster format in the 1970s. Something his son now rules the roost of. More importantly, the Salim-Javed duo also created the persona of the “angry young man” for Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the 1970s, reflecting the angst of the average Indian. In choosing to be the ordinary man’s “hero” as opposed to a thespian in new Bollywood, Salman Khan remains tightly linked to his father’s oeuvre. Thanks dad.

%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Nag%20Ashwin%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EPrabhas%2C%20Saswata%20Chatterjee%2C%20Deepika%20Padukone%2C%20Amitabh%20Bachchan%2C%20Shobhana%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E%E2%98%85%E2%98%85%E2%98%85%E2%98%85%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

PLAY-OFF%20DRAW %3Cp%3EBarcelona%20%20v%20Manchester%20United%0D%3Cbr%3E%0D%3Cbr%3EJuventus%20v%20Nantes%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%0D%3Cbr%3ESporting%20Lisbon%20v%20Midtjylland%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%0D%3Cbr%3EShakhtar%20Donetsk%20v%20Rennes%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%0D%3Cbr%3EAjax%20v%20Union%20Berlin%0D%3Cbr%3E%0D%3Cbr%3EBayer%20Leverkusen%20v%20Monaco%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%0D%3Cbr%3ESevilla%20v%20PSV%20Eindhoven%0D%3Cbr%3E%0D%3Cbr%3ESalzburg%20v%20Roma%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The specs Engine: 4.0-litre flat-six Power: 510hp at 9,000rpm Torque: 450Nm at 6,100rpm Transmission: 7-speed PDK auto or 6-speed manual Fuel economy, combined: 13.8L/100km On sale: Available to order now Price: From Dh801,800

SPECS %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E4-litre%20flat-six%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E525hp%20(GT3)%2C%20500hp%20(GT4)%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E465Nm%20(GT3)%2C%20450Nm%20(GT4)%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESeven-speed%20automatic%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFrom%20Dh944%2C000%20(GT3)%2C%20Dh581%2C700%20(GT4)%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENow%0D%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Yemen's Bahais and the charges they often face The Baha'i faith was made known in Yemen in the 19th century, first introduced by an Iranian man named Ali Muhammad Al Shirazi, considered the Herald of the Baha'i faith in 1844. The Baha'i faith has had a growing number of followers in recent years despite persecution in Yemen and Iran. Today, some 2,000 Baha'is reside in Yemen, according to Insaf. "The 24 defendants represented by the House of Justice, which has intelligence outfits from the uS and the UK working to carry out an espionage scheme in Yemen under the guise of religion.. aimed to impant and found the Bahai sect on Yemeni soil by bringing foreign Bahais from abroad and homing them in Yemen," the charge sheet said. Baha'Ullah, the founder of the Bahai faith, was exiled by the Ottoman Empire in 1868 from Iran to what is now Israel. Now, the Bahai faith's highest governing body, known as the Universal House of Justice, is based in the Israeli city of Haifa, which the Bahais turn towards during prayer. The Houthis cite this as collective "evidence" of Bahai "links" to Israel - which the Houthis consider their enemy.

RACE CARD 4.30pm: Maiden Dh80,000 1,400m

5pm: Conditions Dh80,000 1,400m

5.30pm: Liwa Oasis Group 3 Dh300,000 1,400m

6pm: The President’s Cup Listed Dh380,000 1,400m

6.30pm: Arabian Triple Crown Group 2 Dh300,000 2,200m

7pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (30-60) Dh80,000 1,600m

7.30pm: Handicap (40-70) Dh80,000 1,600m.

How to apply for a drone permit Individuals must register on UAE Drone app or website using their UAE Pass

Add all their personal details, including name, nationality, passport number, Emiratis ID, email and phone number

Upload the training certificate from a centre accredited by the GCAA

Submit their request

What are the regulations? Fly it within visual line of sight

Never over populated areas

Ensure maximum flying height of 400 feet (122 metres) above ground level is not crossed

Users must avoid flying over restricted areas listed on the UAE Drone app

Only fly the drone during the day, and never at night

Should have a live feed of the drone flight

Drones must weigh 5 kg or less

Company%20Profile %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Ovasave%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20November%202022%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Majd%20Abu%20Zant%20and%20Torkia%20Mahloul%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Abu%20Dhabi%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Healthtech%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20staff%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Three%20employees%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Pre-seed%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20%24400%2C000%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

MAIN CARD Bantamweight 56.4kg

Abrorbek Madiminbekov v Mehdi El Jamari Super heavyweight 94 kg

Adnan Mohammad v Mohammed Ajaraam Lightweight 60kg

Zakaria Eljamari v Faridoon Alik Zai Light heavyweight 81.4kg

Mahmood Amin v Taha Marrouni Light welterweight 64.5kg

Siyovush Gulmamadov v Nouredine Samir Light heavyweight 81.4kg

Ilyass Habibali v Haroun Baka