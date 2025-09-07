Brilliant Jacob Bethell and Jofra Archer destroy South Africa as England seal record-breaking ODI win

The series might have already been lost but that did not stop England from securing the biggest winning margin in ODI history when they thrashed South Africa by 342 runs on Sunday.
Jacob Bethell and Joe Root both cracked magnificent centuries, while Jamie Smith and Jos Buttler contributed a quick-fire 62 apiece as England reached a mammoth 414-5 off their 50 overs.
In reply, South Africa collapsed to 72 all out with fast-bowler Jofra Archer ripping through the top order before finishing with 4-18 while leg-spinner Adil Rahid (3-13) cleaned up the tail to secure a record-smashing win.
The previous biggest ODI victory belonged to India who hammered Sri Lanka by 317 runs in Thiruvananthapuram in 2023, when Virat Kohli finished unbeaten on 166 and Mohammed Siraj took 4-32 for the tourists.
It was a consolation victory for England in the three-match series, though, as South Africa had won the opening two games by seven wickets at Headingley and by five runs at Lord's on Thursday.
But England captain Harry brook can take heart from what was a ferocious batting performance, followed by a bowling effort that reduced South Africa to 24-6, before Corbin Bosch (20) and Codi Yusuf (17) eked out a few more runs in the visitor's tail.
The two countries will now go head-to-head again in a three-match Twenty20 International series that starts in Cardiff on Wednesday.
“It feels pretty good,” said Bethell. A few emotions pouring through, but it feels unbelievable and to do it, and in a convincing win like that it's even more important.
“You don't get those days too often – it was the perfect performance … But that shows what we can do.”
England made South Africa pay after being sent in to bat with opener Smith starting the run-blitz with 62 off 42 balls, despite losing partner Ben Duckett for 31.
After being dropped in disastrous fashion by Nandre Burger on 44, Bethell went on to seal his first ton in professional cricket off just 76 balls.
The 21-year-old was eventually out for 110 after an innings that included 13 fours and three sixes, ending a partnership of 182 with Root to leave England in a commanding position.
“He is wise beyond his years,” Root said of Bethell. “He is very clear on how he wants to play his cricket and he's got wonderful options of where he wants to take the bowlers down and against different bowling types.
“I'm so pleased for him, I've known him for a long time now so to play an innings like that was fantastic. Hopefully he will go from strength to strength, keep entertaining and keep playing match-winning knocks for England like that in the future.”
Root, who is now second only to Indian great Sachin Tendulkar in the all-time Test run-scoring chart, scored 100 off 95 balls, reaching his 19th career ODI century before miscuing a drive off Bosch.
Former white-ball captain Buttler then blasted a 32-ball 62 with Will Jacks contributing 19 off eight balls as England reached their fifth highest one-day total.
Player of the match Archer then produced a hostile spell of bowling that put England on the way to a rapid win.
“Before I had even bowled a ball, I thought it was going to be difficult because we had just got 400 on the board so you know it's a good batting surface,” said Archer, who has endured a torrid couple of years with relentless injury problems.
“I don't think it did anything different, though. I just tried to hit the pitch hard and bowl straight and that's it.
“I'm feeling good. I didn't think I would play this one, in the past it would've been like workload management but getting to play three games in a row, that means a lot.”
The game was similar to South Africa’s third ODI against Australia last month when, having also already claimed the series away from home, they conceded 431 in the final fixture and were bundled out for 155 in reply, losing by 276 runs.
South Africa spinner Keshav Maharaj, who was awarded player of the series in England, insisted the drubbing should not take too much away from their overall victory.
“I feel like all the hard work is coming to fruition,” he said. “There are still a lot of things I can improve in my own game but it's always good to keep contributing to winning performances.
“It could've gone a bit better today but kudos to the England batters.
“When we are at full strength we have got good experience and good pace with the ball. It's not quite back to the drawing board, there are plenty of positives for us to take. We have beaten England 2-1 in their home conditions after a long time, it is super special.”
