Injuries piling up for India ahead of Manchester Test amid rain threat

When it rains, it pours. For India, that is proving to be true with injury concerns casting a long shadow over their struggling campaign in the England tour.

Shubman Gill’s team fell 2-1 behind in the five-match series after a heartbreaking 22-run defeat in the third Test at Lord’s. It extended a worrying trend in the series for the tourists as they dominated large parts of the match, like in the opening match at Leeds, only to lose on the final day.

England found a decisive edge in their bowling with the return of express quick Jofra Archer, whose first Test in four years culminated in a stunning effort across both innings of the Lord’s Test.

While Archer and England’s tails are up, India are scrambling for answers for the fourth Test that starts in Manchester on Wednesday.

The visitors had already been handicapped by a self-imposed three-match restriction on fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah, owing to his fragile fitness following recovery from another serious back injury.

That means the ace pace bowler will play only one of the remaining two matches, having tasted defeat in the two matches he has featured so far in the series.

After the third Test, assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate said India were “leaning towards’ playing Bumrah in Manchester rather than wait for the final match at the Oval, by which time the series could already be lost.

But over the past few days, the decision has most likely been taken out of the hands of the Indian team management. Impressive left-arm fast bowler Arshdeep Singh, who looked highly likely to play the fourth Test, saw his tour cut short even before it started by an unfortunate injury during training.

Arshdeep hurt his bowling hand while fielding the ball in his follow through during a training session. To compound the issues of the team, fast bowler Akash Deep – star of their win at Edgbaston with 10 wickets – saw an old injury in his lower back flare up again.

Deep struggled to get going in the second innings of the Lord’s Test and even left the field in discomfort at one point. The pacer did not train with the team and is almost certainly out for the fourth Test, if not the tour.

That means India have no option but to play Bumrah in the fourth Test, with either Prasidh Krishna returning to the team or replacement pacer Anshul Kamboj making a surprise Test debut.

Injuries to fast bowlers is not the only issue plaguing India, who have now lost eight of their past 11 Tests. Wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant played most of the third Test with a badly injured finger. Dhruv Jurel kept wicket in place of Pant, who soldiered on as a pure batter.

Now, the team management is considering playing Pant purely as a batter and have the reliable Jurel as keeper lower down the order.

All-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy has also reportedly picked up an injury during training, further limiting their options.

In that scenario, Karun Nair is likely to retain his spot despite limited returns in the series.

One player who continues to be overlooked despite his brilliant record is wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav. India have been reluctant to pick five proper bowlers in order to lengthen their batting order, a plan that almost worked at Lord's.

There will be other factors to be considered as well. Rain has been forecast for the entire week in Manchester, with the likelihood of a full Test deemed to be very low.

India could thus choose to play it safe in the fourth Test, considering the weather, and make the most out of the Oval Test.

Ms Yang's top tips for parents new to the UAE Join parent networks Look beyond school fees Keep an open mind

SPECS %3Cp%3EEngine%3A%20Twin-turbocharged%204-litre%20V8%3Cbr%3EPower%3A%20625%20bhp%3Cbr%3ETorque%3A%20630Nm%3Cbr%3EOn%20sale%3A%20Now%3Cbr%3EPrice%3A%20From%20Dh974%2C011%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

8 traditional Jamaican dishes to try at Kingston 21 Trench Town Rock: Jamaican-style curry goat served in a pastry basket with a carrot and potato garnish Rock Steady Jerk Chicken: chicken marinated for 24 hours and slow-cooked on the grill Mento Oxtail: flavoured oxtail stewed for five hours with herbs Ackee and salt fish: the national dish of Jamaica makes for a hearty breakfast Jamaican porridge: another breakfast favourite, can be made with peanut, cornmeal, banana and plantain Jamaican beef patty: a pastry with ground beef filling Hellshire Pon di Beach: Fresh fish with pickles Out of Many: traditional sweet potato pudding

COMPANY%20PROFILE%20 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EAlmouneer%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202017%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dr%20Noha%20Khater%20and%20Rania%20Kadry%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EEgypt%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20staff%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E120%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EBootstrapped%2C%20with%20support%20from%20Insead%20and%20Egyptian%20government%2C%20seed%20round%20of%20%3Cbr%3E%243.6%20million%20led%20by%20Global%20Ventures%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The specs Engine: 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8

Power: 620hp from 5,750-7,500rpm

Torque: 760Nm from 3,000-5,750rpm

Transmission: Eight-speed dual-clutch auto

On sale: Now

Price: From Dh1.05 million ($286,000)

The cost of Covid testing around the world Egypt Dh514 for citizens; Dh865 for tourists Information can be found through VFS Global. Jordan Dh212 Centres include the Speciality Hospital, which now offers drive-through testing. Cambodia Dh478 Travel tests are managed by the Ministry of Health and National Institute of Public Health. Zanzibar AED 295 Zanzibar Public Health Emergency Operations Centre, located within the Lumumba Secondary School compound. Abu Dhabi Dh85 Abu Dhabi’s Seha has test centres throughout the UAE. UK From Dh400 Heathrow Airport now offers drive through and clinic-based testing, starting from Dh400 and up to Dh500 for the PCR test.

UFC%20FIGHT%20NIGHT%3A%20SAUDI%20ARABIA%20RESULTS %3Cp%3E%0D%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EMain%20card%3Cbr%3EMiddleweight%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%0D%3Cbr%3ERobert%20Whittaker%20defeated%20Ikram%20Aliskerov%20via%20knockout%20(Round%201)%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EHeavyweight%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%0D%3Cbr%3EAlexander%20Volkov%20def%20Sergei%20Pavlovich%20via%20unanimous%20decision%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EMiddleweight%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%0D%3Cbr%3EKelvin%20Gastelum%20def%20Daniel%20Rodriguez%20via%20unanimous%20decision%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EMiddleweight%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%0D%3Cbr%3EShara%20Magomedov%20def%20Antonio%20Trocoli%20via%20knockout%20(Round%203)%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ELight%20heavyweight%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%0D%3Cbr%3EVolkan%20Oezdemir%20def%20Johnny%20Walker%20via%20knockout%20(Round%201)%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPreliminary%20Card%0D%3Cbr%3ELightweight%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%0D%3Cbr%3ENasrat%20Haqparast%20def%20Jared%20Gordon%20via%20split%20decision%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFeatherweight%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%0D%3Cbr%3EFelipe%20Lima%20def%20Muhammad%20Naimov%20via%20submission%20(Round%203)%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EWelterweight%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%0D%3Cbr%3ERinat%20Fakhretdinov%20defeats%20Nicolas%20Dalby%20via%20split%20decision%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBantamweight%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%0D%3Cbr%3EMuin%20Gafurov%20def%20Kang%20Kyung-ho%20via%20unanimous%20decision%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ELight%20heavyweight%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%0D%3Cbr%3EMagomed%20Gadzhiyasulov%20def%20Brendson%20Ribeiro%20via%20majority%20decision%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBantamweight%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%0D%3Cbr%3EChang%20Ho%20Lee%20def%20Xiao%20Long%20via%20split%20decision%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Bharat Director: Ali Abbas Zafar Starring: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Sunil Grover Rating: 2.5 out of 5 stars

From Zero Artist: Linkin Park Label: Warner Records Number of tracks: 11 Rating: 4/5

Sole survivors Cecelia Crocker was on board Northwest Airlines Flight 255 in 1987 when it crashed in Detroit, killing 154 people, including her parents and brother. The plane had hit a light pole on take off

George Lamson Jr, from Minnesota, was on a Galaxy Airlines flight that crashed in Reno in 1985, killing 68 people. His entire seat was launched out of the plane

Bahia Bakari, then 12, survived when a Yemenia Airways flight crashed near the Comoros in 2009, killing 152. She was found clinging to wreckage after floating in the ocean for 13 hours.

Jim Polehinke was the co-pilot and sole survivor of a 2006 Comair flight that crashed in Lexington, Kentucky, killing 49.

Tailors and retailers miss out on back-to-school rush Tailors and retailers across the city said it was an ominous start to what is usually a busy season for sales.

With many parents opting to continue home learning for their children, the usual rush to buy school uniforms was muted this year.

“So far we have taken about 70 to 80 orders for items like shirts and trousers,” said Vikram Attrai, manager at Stallion Bespoke Tailors in Dubai.

“Last year in the same period we had about 200 orders and lots of demand.

“We custom fit uniform pieces and use materials such as cotton, wool and cashmere.

“Depending on size, a white shirt with logo is priced at about Dh100 to Dh150 and shorts, trousers, skirts and dresses cost between Dh150 to Dh250 a piece.” A spokesman for Threads, a uniform shop based in Times Square Centre Dubai, said customer footfall had slowed down dramatically over the past few months. “Now parents have the option to keep children doing online learning they don’t need uniforms so it has quietened down.”

A State of Passion Directors: Carol Mansour and Muna Khalidi Stars: Dr Ghassan Abu-Sittah Rating: 4/5

UK-EU trade at a glance EU fishing vessels guaranteed access to UK waters for 12 years Co-operation on security initiatives and procurement of defence products Youth experience scheme to work, study or volunteer in UK and EU countries Smoother border management with use of e-gates Cutting red tape on import and export of food

The Buckingham Murders Starring: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ash Tandon, Prabhleen Sandhu Director: Hansal Mehta Rating: 4 / 5