Women's T20 World Cup: Semi-final qualification chances of India and other teams

The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2024/10/03/womens-t20-world-cup-2024/" target="_blank">Women’s T20 World Cup </a>entered a critical phase following Australia’s win over Pakistan in Dubai on Friday. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2024/10/02/australia-remain-the-team-to-beat-ahead-of-womens-t20-world-cup-in-uae/" target="_blank">Serial champions Australia </a>decimated Pakistan’s batting line-up, dismissing them for just 82 before completing a comprehensive victory with nine wickets and 54 balls in hand to all but seal a spot in the semi-finals of the competition. Ashleigh Gardner was the pick of the Aussies bowlers, finishing with 4-21, as Pakistan's batters struggled to get going at any stage of the match. Pakistan did bat for almost the entire 20 overs, but never threatened to reach three figures and make a match out of it on a challenging surface in Dubai that has proven particularly difficult for the chasing teams. With the bat, Australia made a rapid start as captain Alyssa Healy (37) helped them chase down the runs in 11 overs. However, there was some disconcerting news for the team as Healy had to retire hurt with a calf injury, which could force her to miss Sunday's crucial match against India. Australia maintained their top spot in Group A with their third straight win, all but ensuring their passage to the next stage. The Aussies are on six points with an insurmountable net run rate of 2.786. That means even if they lose their final group game against India, the team in gold should be through. Pakistan, however, are still not out of the picture as they have one more group game to go – against New Zealand – and could still rise to four points and fight for the second qualification spot. The top two teams from each of the five-nation pools make the semi-finals. The other team in contention for a spot in the semi-finals is India, who have <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/2024/10/06/womens-t20-world-cup-india-celebrate-dubai-international-stadiums-century-with-win-over-pakistan/" target="_blank">two wins and a defeat </a>next to their name. Harmanpreet Kaur’s team got back on track with a stunning win in their previous game to reignite their failing campaign. Captain Kaur and opener Smriti Mandhana hit half-centuries as India defeated Sri Lanka by 82 runs. The Indians made a tournament high of 172-3 from their 20 overs before Sri Lanka were dismissed for 90 off the penultimate ball of the match. That gave a significant boost to their net run rate, which moved into positive territory. India face six-time champions Australia in their final Group A match on Sunday and have a good chance of securing qualification with victory. However, victory will not guarantee passage to the next round for the Indians as New Zealand have two matches remaining against Sri Lanka and Pakistan. The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2024/10/04/womens-t20-world-cup-new-zealand-shock-india-after-run-out-controversy-to-silence-dubai-crowd/" target="_blank">White Ferns</a> are favourites to win both and if they do so with a significant margin, they could be tied on points with India and also move ahead on net run rate, which will be deciding factor. <b>Remaining fixtures Group A</b> Saturday, October 12: New Zealand v Sri Lanka, Sharjah Sunday, October 13: Australia v India, Sharjah Monday, October 14: New Zealand v Pakistan, Dubai