Former UAE captain Ahmed Raza announces retirement from all cricket

Ahmed Raza, the former UAE captain, has announced his retirement from cricket with immediate effect.

The 34-year-old spinner is set to take up a role as part of the national team’s coaching staff.

“It is with great pride that I am announcing my retirement from all forms of cricket,” Raza said.

“After much thought, I believe this is the right time to step away from the game that has given me so much love and respect over the last 17 years.

“Representing and leading my country in the great sport of cricket has been one of the great honours of mine.”

Raza has been part of the national team since debuting in a game in Abu Dhabi in 2006 against an India A side that included the likes of Rohit Sharma in its ranks.

He went on to become a mainstay of the line up, and, over the course of two spells, became statistically the most successful captain in the history of the national team.

During his second stint in charge, he took over a side rocked by a corruption crisis which has since seen seven players banned from the sport.

The national team was rebuilt under Raza’s undemonstrative leadership, which was characterised by calmness and tactical astuteness.

The new-look side was more youthful than any UAE side to date, and quickly became competitive again, most notably in the T20 format.

Last year, Raza took five wickets in the match which sealed qualification for the T20 World Cup in Australia.

“It’s hard to pinpoint a [favourite] moment over the course of the past 17 years, however, leading UAE to the T20 World Cup will always be a significant achievement of mine,” he said.

He has opted to step away from playing now because of the emergence of a highly promising group of left-arm spin bowlers, chiefly Aayan Khan, the 17-year-old from Sharjah, as well as to focus on coaching.