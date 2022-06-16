Devon Conway tests positive for Covid-19 as New Zealand problems continue in England

New Zealand's tour of England went from bad to worse on Wednesday after Devon Conway became the latest squad member to test positive for Covid-19.

Captain Kane Williamson was struck down on the eve of the second Test at Trent Bridge, with all-rounder Michael Bracewell also testing positive following England's series-clinching win.

Conway's case came up after a separate round of PCR testing on Wednesday, with physio Vijay Vallabh and strength and conditioning specialist Chris Donaldson also flagged. Batter Conway has started five days of isolation.

However, Conway and Bracewell are expected to be available to play in the final Test at Headingley, which starts on June 23.

“Devon Conway has tested positive for Covid-19 and has begun five days of isolation,” a New Zealand statement said on Thursday.

“The rest of the touring party have returned negative results and will continue following the tour health protocols of symptom reporting and subsequent testing if required. No replacement players are being sort at this stage.”

The remainder of the squad has returned negative results and those who have been forced to isolate are travelling separately to Leeds on Sunday for the series finale at Headingley.

There seems to be no respite for the Kiwis, who saw a seemingly 'unlosable' Test turned into a heavy defeat in a couple of sessions in Nottingham.

Jonny Bairstow smashed 136 from just 92 balls and Ben Stokes made an unbeaten 75 as England chased down 299 in 50 overs on the final day to win by five wickets and clinch the three-match series against the reigning world Test champions.

The Black Caps fell to defeat despite amassing 553 in the first innings.

