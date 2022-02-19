India ring changes for Sri Lanka series under leadership of Rohit Sharma

India's selectors made major changes to the Test squad following the shock defeat in South Africa as they picked the team for the upcoming series against Sri Lanka.

Senior batsmen Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara were dropped from the team, which will be led by Rohit Sharma with fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah named his deputy for the two-Test series which starts in Mohali on March 4.

Pujara and Rahane have struggled with the bat and managed just one fifty each in six innings in South Africa, where India lost the series 2-1 despite winning the first match comprehensively. Both were told to get back to India's domestic red-ball competition - the Ranji Trophy tournament - to regain form.

India team for Sri Lanka series Test squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), Priyank Panchal, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Shubhman Gill, Rishabh Pant (wk), KS Bharath (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Jayant Yadav, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Sourabh Kumar, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah. T20 squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Surya Kumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Deepak Hooda, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Avesh Khan

"The selection committee deliberated a lot on Rahane and Pujara," Chetan Sharma, chairman of selectors, said.

"We told them we will not consider them against Sri Lanka but doors are open for them. We told them to go and play Ranji Trophy."

Wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha and veteran pacer Ishant Sharma were also omitted.

The other major news was the return of bowling all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja alongside spin partner Ravichandran Ashwin, who has been picked subject to fitness.

The second Test is a day-night contest and will be played in Bangalore starting March 12.

Opener Sharma has now succeeded Virat Kohli as the team's leader in all three formats ahead of the home series against Sri Lanka.

"Rohit is the number one player in the country. We spoke to him and he's absolutely OK [to lead the team in all formats]," Sharma said.

"Under a player as experienced as Rohit, we can also groom future leaders of the team."

Batsman KL Rahul and spin-bowling all-rounder Washington Sundar miss out with injuries. Left-arm wristspinner Kuldeep Yadav was recalled to the Test squad.

India play Sri Lanka in three Twenty20 Internationals starting on Thursday, before the two-Test series next month. The opening Test in Mohali will be Kohli's 100th.

