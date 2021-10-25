India v Pakistan ratings: Kohli 8, Rohit 0; Rizwan and Afridi 9.5, Azam 9

Pakistan finally registered their first win over India in a World Cup. And what an emphatic victory it was.

Captain Babar Azam, fellow opener Mohammed Rizwan and fast bowler Shaheen Afridi put in standout performances as Pakistan thrashed India by 10 wickets in Dubai in their T20 World Cup Super 12 clash on Sunday.

Left-arm quick Afridi (3-31) rocked India's top order and Virat Kohli's team never recovered from the early wickets. Kohli held the innings together with a fifty but the men in blue could only manage 151-7.

Pakistan openers Rizwan (79 not out) and captain Azam (68 not out) then dominated the Indian bowlers from start to finish and played near chanceless innings to complete a 10-wicket win.

