Former New Zealand all-rounder Chris Cairns on life support - report

Former New Zealand all-rounder Chris Cairns is reported to be on life support. Reuters

Former New Zealand cricket all-rounder Chris Cairns is on life support at a Canberra hospital after recently collapsing with a heart problem, New Zealand media reported on Tuesday.

Cairns, 51, had undergone several operations after suffering an aortic dissection but had not responded to treatment as hoped, Newshub reported. An aortic dissection is a tear in the body's main artery.

The report stated he would be transferred to a specialist hospital in Sydney.

New Zealand's cricket players' union was unable to provide immediate comment. A New Zealand Cricket spokesman said the board was respecting Cairns' right to privacy and declined to comment on the situation.

Regarded one of the best all-rounders of his era, Cairns played 62 Tests, 215 ODIs and two Twenty20 matches for New Zealand between 1989-2006 before becoming a television pundit.

His father Lance also represented New Zealand in cricket.

Cairns has lived in Canberra for several years after his marriage to Australian Melanie Croser in 2010.

One of the most memorable moments of his career came in the 2000 ICC Champions Trophy final against India. In the match in Nairobi, Cairns hit an unbeaten century to hand New Zealand their biggest win at the world stage, until Kane Williamson led his team to the Test Championship title against India in June this year.

