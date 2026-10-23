UFC in Abu Dhabi: 'Street Fighter' Volkanovski says Evloev has plenty, but not enough to beat him

Alexander Volkanovski arrived at the UFC 333 pre-fight press conference on Thursday sporting a new look.

The Australian's distinctive bald head was covered by a blond wig as he dressed up as his character "Joe" in the Hollywood movie Street Fighter.

Volkanovski, 38, will put his UFC featherweight title on the line against the undefeated Movsar Evloev in the headline bout at UFC 333 on Saturday.

If he has his hand raised at Etihad Arena, he will surpass the legendary Jose Aldo for most title fight wins in the 145-pound division with nine.

Volkanovski (28-4) said he respects Evloev, an elite wrestler and the No 1 contender. He admires the Russian's all-round game but said despite his credentials, Evloev's skills pale in comparison to his own.

"I believe I've seen that puzzle before, but he's undefeated and knows how to win, but I just don't think that's enough," he said.

"He's got all the skills; he can take it anywhere. I think he's the most well-rounded [fighter], but I think I get my hand raised 'And still ...' once again."

Movsar Evloev takes part in the UFC 333 pre-fight press conference. Chris Whiteoak / The National Show caption: Movsar Evloev takes part in the UFC 333 pre-fight press conf…

Volkanovski is in his second reign as champion, and another victory will only add to his claims as the greatest featherweight in history.

Evloev, dressed in a three-piece suit and flat cap in the style of Tommy Shelby's character in the hit show Peaky Blinders, has yet to taste defeat in his 20-fight career, a fact Volkanovski wants to change.

"He doesn't have a loss yet. So, that's something that I want to take from him."

Evloev, 32, earned his shot at gold with a victory over Lerone Murphy earlier this year. He elected to stand and trade with the Englishman before a point deduction for a low blow forced him to revert to type and grapple.

Volkanovski urged his opponent to stick to his strengths but warned that it would be he who dictates where the fight goes.

"I think he could have made that fight look a lot easier. You could see he was the better fighter. But like I said, just don't try that on me; come bring your best game. Try and take me down," said Volkanovski.

"If it's going to be forced on the feet, it's because I'm going to make it be on the feet. And this will be the most dangerous we've ever seen Mov because he's never been forced to fight on the feet. So, he can't panic shoot. He's going to have to panic punch. Let's see how dangerous he is on his feet."

Evloev said he was ready to throw down wherever the fight takes place and that he will make Volkanovski eat his words.

"I don't have a game plan. I can solve everything. He brings striking, OK, no problem. If you want to be knocked out, I'll do that. But when he says I cannot take him down or something, with all respect to the champ, I can do anything I want, and I'll prove it."

Fan-favourite Yan

The co-main event sees Petr Yan defend the UFC bantamweight championship he took from Merab Dvalishvili last December.

There has been plenty of bad blood in the build-up. Saturday will be the third meeting between two of the best 135-pounders of their generation. Dvalishvili won the first encounter and hopes to close out the trilogy with another win.

If he is to do so, he will have to do it in his opponent's territory. The biggest cheer was reserved for the Russian champion, and there is no doubt he will enjoy the majority of the support from the crowd come fight night.

Merab Dvalishvili gets a cheer as he name-checks "Abu Dhabi" at the UFC 333 pre-fight press conference. Chris Whiteoak / The National Show caption: Merab Dvalishvili gets a cheer as he name-checks "Abu Dhabi"…

As has been the case all week, Dvalishvili was unfazed and got a big pop of his own when he name-checked the city where he hopes to reclaim the title.

"Saturday night, this is my territory. I love Abu Dhabi and Abu Dhabi loves me, right? Let's go!," said the Georgian, who has 21 wins against five losses.

"I'm the king, bro. People always will be with me because I love people and they love me. They support me and I'm grateful for that.

"Mentally, I'm very strong. You know, all I have to do is just bring myself in the octagon Saturday and everything will be good. I believe in myself and I believe in my style. I can beat him this time."

Yan said that his recent victory over Dvalishvili will count for little this time around.

"Guys, for me this is a new fight. I don't want to think about the last fight. Today I have a big goal: I want to smash this guy. I want to defend my title," said Yan.

UFC bantamweight champion Petr Yan can expect plenty of support on Saturday. Chris Whiteoak / The National Show caption: UFC bantamweight champion Petr Yan can expect plenty of supp…

The Russian (20-5) will be fighting in Abu Dhabi for the fifth time and has fond memories of the UAE capital. He beat Jose Aldo to win the bantamweight title for the first time in 2020 and has followed that up with wins over Corey Sandhagen and Marcus McGhee.

"Abu Dhabi for me is the best place. I remember 2020 when I was here and win my belt against Jose Aldo, and I have already defended my title here [against Sandhagen]," Yan said,

"And on 24 October, I smash this guy one more time."