Itauma vs Hrgovic: Fight time, UAE TV, full card and IBF title explained

Moses Itauma will attempt to prove that the hype is for real when he takes on his biggest challenge to date on Saturday night.

The British fighter has long been tipped for greatness as a rising star of the sport and was once fancied to break Mike Tyson's record as the youngest world heavyweight champion. Tyson set the benchmark of 20 years and 145 days when he knocked out Trevor Berbick for the WBC strap in November 1986.

That deadline has since passed, but if Itauma beats Filip Hrgovic on Saturday, he will become the second-youngest man to get his hands on a version of the title.

Which title is on the line?

Itauma can win the IBF crown on Saturday. He will be just 21 years and 244 days old by the time the bell rings, meaning a win would slot him between Tyson and Floyd Patterson on the all-time list. That's not bad company to keep.

Itauma is currently 14-0 (12 KOs) and has defeated two former contenders, Dillian Whyte and Jermaine Franklin, in his two most recent outings.

The IBF title became vacant after Oleksandr Usyk dropped his heavyweight belts. The IBF ordered Itauma to face Cuba's Frank Sanchez; however, Itauma had already signed to fight Hrgovic. Sanchez accepted a step-aside deal that guarantees him a shot at the winner.

If Itauma can get through the durable and seasoned Hrgovic and then Sanchez, an all-British unification fight with either Daniel Dubois or Fabio Wardley could be on the horizon next year.

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Hrgovic, 34, is battle-hardened with a record of 20-1 (15 KOs) and will be no pushover. The Croatian hard man should provide a stern test of Itauma's credentials. Can the younger man take a shot, and can he hang tough when a fight goes into the middle and later rounds? These are the tests he must pass, and Hrgovic, often a fast starter, will be out to cause an upset.

A win in style is likely to be a crossover moment for Itauma, who has the potential to become both the face of UK boxing and the global leader of his division. That said, this is heavyweight boxing, and such plans can unravel just as quickly as they are hatched.

When is Itauma vs Hrgovic?

The Itauma v Hrgovic card takes place on Saturday, August 29.

Where is the fight taking place?

The bout will headline a show at the 20,000 capacity O2 Arena in London.

Who else is on the card?

Moses Itauma v Filip Hrgovic – vacant IBF heavyweight world title

Sam Noakes v Denys Berinchyk – lightweight bout

Constantin Ursu v Ben Vaughan – British & Commonwealth welterweight title

Aloys Junior v Mike Perez – cruiserweight bout

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What time are the Itauma vs Hrgovic ringwalks?

Itauma and Hrgovic are not expected to make their walk to the ring before 1am UAE time (10pm UK).

How to watch Itauma vs Hrgovic in the UAE

Itauma vs Hrgovic is being streamed live worldwide on Dazn.