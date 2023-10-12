UFC 294: Date, time and who’s on the card in Abu Dhabi

The UFC returns to the UAE for UFC 294 this month with a typically stacked card, despite some late changes. Here is everything you need to know about the event.

What is it?

UFC 294 is a mixed martial arts event produced by the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), the largest MMA promotion in the world. It will feature a total of 13 fights – eight on the preliminary card and five on the main card. The main event will be a world title fight.

Where is it?

UFC 294 will take place at Etihad Arena on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. The venue has become the home of UFC events in the UAE.

When is it?

UFC 294 will be held on Saturday, October 21. The preliminary bouts start at 6pm, with the main event fights expected to begin at 10pm.

Kamaru Usman has stepped in at nine days' notice to make his middleweight debut against Khamzat Chimaev. AFP

Who's fighting?

UFC 294 will be headlined by a lightweight title fight between champion Islam Makhachev and flyweight belt holder Alexander Volkanovski.

Makhachev (24-1 as a professional) was scheduled to face Charles Oliveira in a rematch – having beaten the Brazilian for the vacant title in Abu Dhabi at UFC 280 in October last year – but the former lightweight champion sustained an injury in training on Monday and was forced to withdraw.

It meant Volkanovski (26-2) stepped in at 11 days' notice and the Australian will be aiming for his own shot at redemption: his only loss in the UFC came against Makhachev this February in Perth in Makhachev's first title defence.

The co-main event was hit with an even later change. No 4-ranked welterweight Khamzat Chimaev was scheduled to make another step up to middleweight to face sixth-ranked Paulo Costa but the Brazilian withdrew with injury on Wednesday night. Costa has been replaced by former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, who will make his middleweight debut.

UFC 294 will also see history being made as Mohammed Yahya becomes the first Emirati to fight in the UFC when he enters the octagon against American Trevor Peek at lightweight.

Other notable bouts include a clash of middleweight contenders in Nassourdine Imavov and Ikram Aliskerov, while former light-heavyweight title challenger Magomed Ankalaev takes on Johnny Walker, and top prospect Muhammad Mokaev meets Tim Elliott at flyweight.

Mohammed Yahya to make history as first Emirati to fight in UFC

UFC 294 Fight Card

Main Card

Lightweight title: Islam Makhachev (c) v Alexander Volkanovski

Middleweight: Kamaru Usman v Khamzat Chimaev

Light Heavyweight: Magomed Ankalaev v Johnny Walker

Middleweight: Ikram Aliskerov v Warlley Alves

Bantamweight: Said Nurmagomedov v Muin Gafurov

Preliminary Card

Flyweight: Tim Elliott v Muhammad Mokaev

Lightweight: Mohammad Yahya v Trevor Peek

Bantamweight: Javid Basharat v Victor Henry

Middleweight: Abu Azaitar v Sedriques Dumas

Lightweight: Mike Breeden v Anshul Jubli

Featherweight: Nathaniel Wood v Muhammad Naimov

Women's Strawweight: Victoria Dudakova v Jinh Yu Frey

Middleweight: Sharabutdin Magomedov v Bruno Silva

How to watch UFC 294

Tickets to attend UFC 294 sold out quickly, but fans unable to watch the event inside Etihad Arena can catch all the action on UFC Arabia.