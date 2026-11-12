Red Bull Half Court in Abu Dhabi: UAE streetball stars aiming to take on the world in Manila

The UAE’s best streetball stars are aiming to book a place against the world's top three-on-three basketball teams in Manila next month.

The Red Bull Half Court UAE championships take place tomorrow in Abu Dhabi, with the winning team advancing to the world finals in the basketball-crazy Philippine capital on December 4 and 5.

The event has seen about 10,000 players from four continents compete for the chance to represent their country in streetball - a high-octane half-court version of basketball played outdoors by teams of three players.

UAE teams have progressed from rounds at Uptown Mirdif Park and Um Suqeim in Dubai, Marina Mall in Abu Dhabi and Al Jada Basketball Club in Sharjah.

The UAE national final will take place on Saturday, part of the BREDx Festival at Etihad Live from 5pm, with the women’s and men’s finals taking place at 7.45pm and 8.10pm respectively.

The world finals took place in Dubai in 2025, with games played on a custom LED court in front of the Museum of the Future.

The format sees games won when one team reaches 21 points, with games capped at 10 minutes.

Since March, knockout tournaments have taken place in 13 countries. “Since its debut in 2021, Red Bull Half Court has been a global stage for three-on-three basketball, rooted in street basketball culture.” Paul Gudde, Red Bull Half Court global sports director, said.

"Each year, the talent gets sharper and the games more unforgiving. Manila is built for this format, the pace, the passion for the game. It’s a city where basketball isn’t just watched, it’s lived.”

Teams from the UAE have advanced after rounds in Mirdif and Um Suqeim in Dubai, Marina Mall in Abu Dhabi and Al Jada Basketball Club in Sharjah. Show caption: Teams from the UAE have advanced after rounds in Mirdif and …

Since starting out in 2021, the finals have also taken place in Cairo, New York City, Rome and Belgrade.

NBA shooting coach Chris Matthews, global ambassador for the event, said: “In a format this fast, there’s no room to hesitate. You have to trust your work and be ready to shoot from the first possession. It rewards players who stay confident under pressure and aren’t afraid to take the big shot.”

Last year in Dubai, Japan claimed the women’s title ahead of Egypt, while Egypt secured the men’s championship, finishing ahead of North Macedonia.