EuroLeague Final Four will return to Abu Dhabi in 2027 and 2029

The EuroLeague Final Four tournament will be returning to Abu Dhabi for the 2027 and 2029 season deciders.

It was successfully held in the UAE for the first time in 2025 when Fenerbahce Beko defeated Monaco in the championship game at Etihad Arena on Yas Island – the first time the tournament had been held outside of Europe since 2004.

And the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi and EuroLeague Basketball announced on Tuesday that the capital will again play host next year when the top four teams from the regular 2026/27 season and play-offs clash to decide the next title winners.

The semi-finals are scheduled for Friday, May 28, with the winners advancing to the championship game two days later, when the NextGen EuroLeague Final will also be played.

Saleh Mohamed Al Geziry, director general for tourism at the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, said in a statement: “The return of the Final Four in 2027 and 2029 reflects the strength of Abu Dhabi’s partnership with EuroLeague Basketball and the emirate’s growing stature as a home for basketball in the region.

“The value of events of this scale extends well beyond the court: they attract investment, create jobs and support local businesses, while inspiring a new generation of players and fans across our communities. It is this lasting impact, on our economy and on our people, which gives moments such as these their true significance.”

Dejan Bodiroga, president of EuroLeague Basketball, said: “It is an enormous pleasure to announce that the Final Four will return to Abu Dhabi. I would like to thank Abu Dhabi for its continued support and confidence.”

In September, the Etihad Arena hosted the inaugural EuroLeague SuperCup when Dubai Basketball were beaten by eventual champions Real Madrid in the semi-finals.

The curtain-raiser for the new season ended with Madrid beating Olympiacos Piraeus for their first SuperCup triumph, as well as gaining some revenge after losing to the Greek side in the EuroLeague's 2025/26 championship final.

Meanwhile, the NBA announced last week that they are pressing ahead with their plans for a new basketball league in Europe, which is set to roll out in 12 months.

Negotiations with the EuroLeague, the continent’s current premier competition, about a possible partnership failed to find a solution.