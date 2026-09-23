Asian Games: UAE's Saif bin Futtais and Mohammed Ahmed look to clinch place in final

UAE shooters Saif bin Futtais and Mohammed Ahmed will look to clinch a place in the top eight of the men's individual skeet competition at the Asian Games on Wednesday.

Bin Futtais shot 95 across four rounds of qualifying, with Ahmed firing 93.

They will shoot their final rounds on Wednesday, with both realistically needing perfect scores of 25 to clinch a place in the final.

Taiwan's Meng-yuan Lee and China's Jianlin Lyu currently lead the standings with scores of 120 apiece.

Several UAE athletes will compete across a range of disciplines on Wednesday.

Abdullah Jassim, Mohammed Al Mutaiwei and Abdullah Al Hammadi will compete in the men’s road race, while Ghaya Shuhail, Reem Al Ketbi and Mahra Al Suwaidi will contest the women’s 10m air pistol event.

In swimming, Mohammed Al Yamahi will compete in the men’s 400m freestyle. In fencing, Al Hayam Al Balooshi will contest the women’s individual foil, while Ahmed Al Hammadi will compete in the men’s individual sabre.

Zahra Al Hashemi takes part in weightlifting, while the UAE will also be represented in esports. Sultan Khalifa Mohammed Hassan Abdulrahman will compete in Gran Turismo 7, while Abdullah Mohammed Saif Bouhnad Al Muhairi, Sultan Rashid Mohammed Marshoul Taheri and Mohammed Abdulrahman Abdullah Al Banna will take part in the fighting game competitions.

The UAE football team will also face China in the Games. The match kicks off at 9.30am UAE time.

China continued to lead the medal table at the Asian Games Aichi–Nagoya 2026 with a tally of 52 medals – 31 gold, 13 silver and eight bronze. Japan followed with 45 medals – 11 gold, 15 silver and 19 bronze – while South Korea ranked third with 27 medals, comprising six gold, four silver and 17 bronze.

Among Arab nations, Jordan led the standings with three medals – one gold, one silver and one bronze – to sit 14th overall.