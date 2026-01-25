Patrick Reed eases to first Dubai Desert Classic title

Patrick Reed has claimed the Hero Dubai Desert Classic for the first time.

The 35-year-old American carded a level-par 72 in the final round to finish 14-under-par for the tournament. That was good enough for a four-stroke win ahead of second-placed Andy Sullivan.

Reed started the final round with a four-shot lead, and controlled the final day as his competitors fell away.

He became the fifth player from the United States to win the Dallah Trophy after Fred Couples (1995), Mark O’Meara (2004), Tiger Woods (2006, 2008) and Bryson DeChambeau (2019).

Reed has had a succession of near misses in the city in the past. In 2023 he lost out to Rory McIlroy at the Classic after an ill-tempered week at the Majlis.

He also finished tied for second at the DP World Tour Championship at Jumeirah Golf Estates in 2018.

Success on Sunday was his fourth on the DP World Tour and his first since the WGC-Mexico Championship nearly six years ago.

More to follow …