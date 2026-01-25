  • Patrick Reed after winning the 2026 Hero Dubai Desert Classic at the Emirates Golf Club. AFP
  • Patrick Reed with his caddie Kessler Karain after winning the Dubai Desert Classic. Getty Images
  • Patrick Reed of the United States tees-off on the 18th and final hole. Getty Images
  • Patrick Reed won the 2026 Hero Dubai Desert Classic by four strokes. Getty Images
  • Patrick Reed tees off on the famous eighth hole at Emirates Golf Club. Getty Images
  • Patrick Reed with his caddie on the 12th green on his way to a final round 72 leaving him 14-under for the tournament. Getty Images
  • England's Andy Sullivan hit a final round off 71 to finish in second place. AFP
  • Nicolai Hojgaard's final round of 70 meant the Dane finished eight-under par for the tournament and in joint fifth place. Getty Images
  • Day 1 leader Francesco Molinari carded a final round 72 to finish in joint fifth place. Getty Images
  • Rory McIlroy's final round of 73 meant the Northern Irishman finished two-under par overall. EPA
Patrick Reed eases to first Dubai Desert Classic title

American wins tournament after finishing four-strokes ahead of second-placed Andy Sullivan

Paul Radley
Paul Radley

January 25, 2026

Patrick Reed has claimed the Hero Dubai Desert Classic for the first time.

The 35-year-old American carded a level-par 72 in the final round to finish 14-under-par for the tournament. That was good enough for a four-stroke win ahead of second-placed Andy Sullivan.

Reed started the final round with a four-shot lead, and controlled the final day as his competitors fell away.

He became the fifth player from the United States to win the Dallah Trophy after Fred Couples (1995), Mark O’Meara (2004), Tiger Woods (2006, 2008) and Bryson DeChambeau (2019).

Reed has had a succession of near misses in the city in the past. In 2023 he lost out to Rory McIlroy at the Classic after an ill-tempered week at the Majlis.

He also finished tied for second at the DP World Tour Championship at Jumeirah Golf Estates in 2018.

Success on Sunday was his fourth on the DP World Tour and his first since the WGC-Mexico Championship nearly six years ago.

More to follow …

Updated: January 25, 2026, 1:29 PM
