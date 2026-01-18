Nacho Elvira holds off thrilling Rory McIlroy comeback to take Dubai Invitational crown

Nacho Elvira held off a bout of nerves, as well as a rousing fightback by Rory McIlroy, to take the Dubai Invitational.

The Spaniard made a par at the 72nd hole to win the tournament by a stroke from New Zealand’s Daniel Hillier.

The final finishing positions told little of the story of an undulating final day in which Elvira appeared to have given the trophy away at one stage.

As is so often the case in Dubai, the limelight was taken by Rory McIlroy for much of the business stage of the competition.

The world No 2 started the final day three behind the leader. That soon became six strokes as Elvira strengthened his position.

Elvira held a three-shot lead over the rest of the field when he went to the eighth tee. He had said the previous evening that his experience of over 300 tournaments on the DP World Tour would mean he would not be nervous on the final day.

But his performance from the turn suggested otherwise. Playing the 10th, Elvira was still level with Marcus Armitage at the top of the leaderboard, but he then shanked a woeful shot into the middle of the lake to the right of the fairway.

It was the 150th ball that had found the water over the course of the week at the Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club.

Just as Elvira was coming to terms with what he had done, McIlroy drained a putt at the 12th. It was his fourth birdie in a row and put him to within a shot of Elvira and Armitage.

He made a fifth at the next to move into a share of the lead. His form cooled just at that moment, though, and, after a run of pars, he made bogey at his 72nd hole.

By the end, McIlroy had reached 8-under par, a shot behind Daniel Hiller, the New Zealander.

Shane Lowry was playing in the match behind him, and just needed to make par to stay a shot clear of Hillier, and set a clubhouse lead of 10-under for Elvira in the last match out.

Lowry was in prime position in the middle of the fairway after his tee shot. He was heavy with his approach, though and found the bunker at the back of the green.

He thinned his recovery from there through the green and very nearly back into the water. He made a double bogey from there, leaving him a shot behind Hillier.

Just as Lowry was having his troubles at 18, Elvira was mounting his revival in the match behind. He rolled in a birdie at 17; once Lowry had holed out just in the match in front, Elvira had a nervy one-stroke lead ahead of playing the last.

He closed out the par he needed to take the title. It was his third DP World Tour victory on his 323rd start, and his first title since the 2024 Soudal Open.