Samoa clinch final spot at 2027 Rugby World Cup despite draw against Belgium in Dubai

Theo McFarland, the Samoa captain, says his side want to make a mark at the 2027 Rugby World Cup, having just scraped through to the tournament via the qualifier in Dubai.

The Samoans have played at every World Cup since 1991, but have found extending that sequence tough going.

The four-team Final Qualification Tournament, played on Pitch 2 at The Sevens, Dubai, offered the last berth for the expanded event in two years’ time.

The tournament in Australia will have 24 teams, comprising six pools of four, and a round of 16 for the first time.

Samoa’s margin of victory in their opening games against Brazil and Namibia meant they just needed to avoid defeat against Belgium in Tuesday’s final fixture to qualify.

They managed it, but only by the barest of margins, as they were held to a 13-13 draw by a Belgian side who had also dispatched Namibia and Brazil previously.

The Samoans were 6-3 down until the hour mark, when Abraham Papali'i, a loose forward who plays club rugby in France’s Top 14, scored a try. A penalty by Jacob Umaga extended the lead to 13-6.

Belgium drew level through a converted try by Jean-Maurice Decubber, but could not force the additional points that would have caused an upset.

“The boys are elated,” Tusi Pisi, the Samoa coach, said. “They deserve it, and we're just really, excited for what’s coming next.”

The fact Samoa had to play the last-chance repechage tournament was a shock for fans who recall their exploits on the global stage at previous World Cups.

McFarland said it was a relief to make it through, and he is optimistic they can improve between now and the main event.

“It's very pleasing and if I'm being honest, I’m relieved,” said McFarland, who plays for Saracens in the English Premiership.

“I'll just say that it's been a tough year for us. We have had a lot of challenges to get to this point.

“And fair play to Belgium. They really gave it to us, but I'm really proud of the efforts of the boys, and the fight that they were putting in for the whole 80 minutes.

“It was a draw, but we managed to get the ticket to the World Cup, and we're only going to go upwards from here.

“We want to grow as a team moving forward. We want to play more games because, honestly, we want to compete in the World Cup. We just don't want to we don't want to just make up the numbers.”

