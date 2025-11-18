Ambitious vision unveiled for future of sports industry in Dubai

A comprehensive and ambitious Dubai Sports Strategic Plan 2033 was recently unveiled by Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed, chairman of the Dubai Sports Council (DSC), detailing the vision for the future of the emirate’s sports industry.

The strategy revolves around four key pillars: increasing the support for private and public clubs, talent development, boosting community participation, and expanding the events calendar.

With the vision to unlock the sports industry’s economic potential and position Dubai as a world leading sports city by 2033, the goal is to increase the sports sector’s contribution to Dubai’s GDP from Dh10.1 billion to Dh18.3 billion ($2.9 billion to $4.6 billion) annually.

“We have launched a comprehensive and forward-looking vision for the future of sport in Dubai, one that enhances the sector’s competitiveness, creates new opportunities, nurtures young talent, and strengthens Dubai’s global reputation as a centre for sporting excellence,” said Sheikh Mansoor.

The plan aims to empower the club scene in Dubai, particularly private clubs, helping them achieve sustainable commercial revenue as well as reach global success.

“Our relationship with clubs continues to take them from strength to strength, but clubs also means the private clubs.

“What is Dubai Sports Council’s role to ensure that we give clubs the hope to grow and set an example and compete with the rest of the clubs?” said His Excellency Khalfan Juma Belhoul, Vice Chairman of DSC, during his presentation at the strategy launch.

“Sustainable clubs is not an easy thing to do. So our role is to work very closely with the clubs and that we achieve by 2033 a 50 per cent commercial revenue sustainability through their core business revenue.”

Identifying and nurturing talent will be a key part of the 2033 strategy, which seeks to support 1,400 athletes annually through its programmes.

“We all know that every ecosystem needs talent development, and talent is really something that is key and linked to events, linked to community and also linked to clubs as a whole; the facilities, the right infrastructure and the stipends to ensure that the students go through a programme, connected with the academia and the schools,” added Belhoul.

Activating the community is another important element of the strategy, where several projects will be launched to increase sports participation across the emirate, including Sheikha Hind’s initiative, which will be expanded from two weeks to year-round with the target of reaching over 200,000 women.

The overall target is to grow the number of active residents from 1.6 million to 2.6 million by 2033. The plan also identifies 17 priority sports across three categories:

Emerging sports such as padel, combat sports, and Esports, reflecting rapid growth;

Community sports such as running and swimming, promoting engagement and public health;

Sports with global reach such as golf, cricket, and basketball, offering wide appeal and high economic impact.

In terms of expanding the events calendar, the goal is to double the number of major events hosted in Dubai and increase the number of annual attendees from 1.67 million to 4.1 million.

“Dubai, with the vision of leadership, there is an abundance when it comes to events. How can we invest wisely in global events to bring them to Dubai, but at the same time how can we uplift the local events and the ones that we do?” said Belhoul.

“By 2033, the goal is to have more than 4 million attendees attending major events.

“The ultimate vision: we want Dubai, with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mansour to be the world’s best sporting city, God willing.”

