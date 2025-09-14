Oblique Seville stuns Noah Lyles to win men's 100m title at world championships

Jamaica's Oblique Seville outran Kishane Thompson and Noah Lyles to clinch gold in the men's 100m at the world championships on Sunday.
Seville timed a personal best of 9.77 seconds for victory with Thompson taking silver in 9.82s while defending champion Lyles had to contend with bronze with a time of 9.89s in Tokyo.
It was the Caribbean island's first world sprint title since Usain Bolt, watching from the stands, won the 100m and 200m double at the 2015 world championships in Beijing.
Bolt, an 11-time world champion, had bet on a Jamaican 1-2 in this 100m, backing both Thompson and Seville to beat Olympic champion Lyles.
And it proved to be an astute reading of form and technique. Bolt erupted in cheers when the Jamaican duo raced through the line.
Bob Marley's “Buffalo Soldier” soon followed as the sizeable Jamaican contingent cheered in delight, Seville responding by ripping the top of his one-piece sprint suit down.
There were some who argued Seville, not Thompson – who adds this silver to his silver from Paris last year – was the best young sprinter on the island. Seville has a winning record against American Lyles, but has not been able to put it together in the biggest races.
This time, he did – falling behind by about two steps halfway through the race despite getting the best start, but never panicking, then, step-by-step, closing the gap on Thompson.
Letsile Tebogo, Botswana's Olympic 200m champion and 100 silver medallist in the world 100m two years ago, false-started and was disqualified in the final.
In the women's section, Melissa Jefferson-Wooden produced a stunning performance to win the women's 100m world title.
The 24-year-old American timed 10.61s in a new championship record, the joint third-fastest time in history.
Jamaican youngster Tina Clayton took silver in 10.76s with Olympic champion Julien Alfred third in 10.84s.
There was to be no medal farewell, at least in the individual event, for five-time world champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce.
The 38-year-old Jamaican legend – her hair dyed in the national flag colours on her last appearance in a major individual final – found her legs just could not keep up with the younger rivals and she finished an honourable sixth.
American star Sha'Carri Richardson, whose two-year-old world-championship record was broken, barely squeezed into the final and finished fifth despite running a season-best 10.94s.
Meanwhile, France's Jimmy Gressier pulled off a huge upset by winning the men's 10,000m at the world championships.
In the absence of Uganda's three-time winner Joshua Cheptegei, a new world champion was waiting to be crowned, with Ethiopia's trio the favourites.
Berihu Aregawi, winner of multiple global silver medals, was targeting his first major gold, while Yomif Kejelcha and Selemon Barega, winner of the Olympic title here in 2021, also fancied their chances.
But they had not counted on Gressier's turn of pace after 25 laps of the National Stadium.
The Frenchman won in 28 minutes and 55.77 seconds, with Kejelcha taking silver 0.07s adrift and Sweden's Andreas Almgren claiming bronze (28:56.02).
