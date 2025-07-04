Owen Farrell answer dad's call and can Waratahs test British & Irish Lions?

The British & Irish Lions are just over two weeks out from their Test opener against Australia.

They have shaken off the disappointment of defeat to Argentina in Dublin with two breezy wins since arriving in Australia.

Not everything has run smoothly, though, particularly with two tour-ending injuries leading to some intriguing subplots to the series.

Farrell fated

It always felt destined, even if Andy Farrell tried his best not to go there.

His son, Owen, has built up such a fine body of work during his glittering career that he would have been well within his rights to hope for selection for a fourth Lions tour.

There was mitigation. He had a poor spell playing club rugby in France. He had suffered injuries and concussion. All of which meant his absence from the initial squad was understandable.

It has taken a broken forearm for Elliot Daly for it to happen, but Farrell Jr is set to be a Lion again.

The originals in the squad have had a head start of three matches in staking a claim for a Test starting place. Farrell will be playing catch up, but he can be assured of one thing: no one will have a better grasp of his qualities than his dad.

British & Irish Lions captain Maro Itoje was back to his rampaging best against Queensland Red. Getty Images

Itoje revived

Owen Farrell is only 33, but he might feel like an old stager walking back into the Lions team room.

He has been retired from international rugby for a couple of years, and the game in Europe has marched on without him.

Dan Sheehan, who captained the Lions in their first game on tour, is 26. Joe McCarthy, the standout player in that game against Western Force, is 24. And Henry Pollock, the much-talked-about back-rower, is only 20.

But there will be many who are glad to see a familiar face. Maro Itoje, for one, will be happy about the idea of getting the old band back together with his long-time Saracens and England colleague.

The tour captain looked revived himself in the win over the Queensland Reds. He is under pressure to show his worth given the excellence of the others pushing for a place in the second row. Itoje did so with a try, 10 carries and 18 tackles in what ended up a sound win.

Jac Morgan of the British & Irish Lions scores a try against Queensland Reds. Getty Images

Welsh influence

All the great Lions touring sides have had a strong Welsh backbone. To pick one famous example, the lone series win over New Zealand, back in 1971, involved such legendary names as Gareth Edwards, Barry John, JPR Williams, and Gerald Davies.

Even in more modern times, the likes of Sam Warburton, Jamie Roberts and Jonathan Davies have been central to touring triumphs.

The stock of tourists from Wales this time is historically low, and one fewer after the unfortunate injury suffered by Tomos Williams in the first match on tour.

But a Welshman might still have an influence in Australia. Jac Morgan was excellent in the win over the Reds and nosed ahead in the traffic for a back-row starting berth.

Lions wing Tommy Freeman of the British & Irish Lions goes over for a try against Queensland Reds. Getty Images

Flying Freeman

From the fringe of the scrum to the fringe of the field, the selections are not yet cut and dried for the tourists.

Andy Farrell namechecked Mack Hansen after the win in Perth. Despite the fact the Ireland wing actually had a mixed time against the Force, his coach said his work rate was something all Lions should aspire to.

It makes sense that Farrell would have faith in the players he knows so well from his day job with Ireland, making Hansen and James Lowe favourites to start on the wings in the Test side.

But Tommy Freeman scored two tries against the Reds so will certainly be pushing for consideration for the first Test in Brisbane on July 19.

Testing opposition

Upon arrival in Australia, the Lions management made a point of demanding testing warm up matches. Ben Calveley, the Lions chief executive, pointed out the small print of the tour conditions that Test players be released for tour matches.

Joe Schmidt, the Wallabies coach, countered that the conditions are subjective. Either way, the two tour matches have been heavily one-sided so far.

The tourists scored eight tries in each of the games against the Force and the Reds, without looking perfectly synced themselves.

Whether that shows underpowered opposition, or points to lower standards overall in Australian rugby union at present, will only be shown once the Test series starts.

Saturday’s opponents, the NSW Waratahs, could provide more of the same. They finished eighth in the Super Rugby season, which is just one better than the Force.

The specs Engine: 5.0-litre V8 Power: 480hp at 7,250rpm Torque: 566Nm at 4,600rpm Transmission: 10-speed auto Fuel consumption: L/100km Price: Dh306,495 On sale: now

Women & Power: A Manifesto Mary Beard Profile Books and London Review of Books

Key facilities Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes

Premier League-standard football pitch

400m Olympic running track

NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium

600-seat auditorium

Spaces for historical and cultural exploration

An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad

Specialist robotics and science laboratories

AR and VR-enabled learning centres

Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills

THE SIXTH SENSE Starring: Bruce Willis, Toni Collette, Hayley Joel Osment Director: M. Night Shyamalan Rating: 5/5

COMPANY PROFILE Name: Kumulus Water Started: 2021 Founders: Iheb Triki and Mohamed Ali Abid Based: Tunisia Sector: Water technology Number of staff: 22 Investment raised: $4 million

COMPANY%20PROFILE %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Revibe%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202022%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Hamza%20Iraqui%20and%20Abdessamad%20Ben%20Zakour%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20UAE%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EIndustry%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Refurbished%20electronics%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunds%20raised%20so%20far%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20%2410m%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFlat6Labs%2C%20Resonance%20and%20various%20others%0D%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

On the menu First course ▶ Emirati sea bass tartare Yuzu and labneh mayo, avocado, green herbs, fermented tomato water ▶ The Tale of the Oyster Oyster tartare, Bahraini gum berry pickle Second course ▶ Local mackerel Sourdough crouton, baharat oil, red radish, zaatar mayo ▶ One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest Quail, smoked freekeh, cinnamon cocoa Third course ▶ Bahraini bouillabaisse Venus clams, local prawns, fishfarm seabream, farro ▶ Lamb 2 ways Braised lamb, crispy lamb chop, bulgur, physalis Dessert ▶ Lumi Black lemon ice cream, pistachio, pomegranate ▶ Black chocolate bar Dark chocolate, dates, caramel, camel milk ice cream



The%20Little%20Mermaid%20 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Rob%20Marshall%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EHalle%20Bailey%2C%20Jonah%20Hauer-King%2C%20Melissa%20McCarthy%2C%20Javier%20Bardem%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2%2F5%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Gothia Cup 2025 4,872 matches 1,942 teams 116 pitches 76 nations 26 UAE teams 15 Lebanese teams 2 Kuwaiti teams

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final, first leg Tottenham v Ajax, Tuesday, 11pm (UAE). Second leg Ajax v Tottenham, Wednesday, May 8, 11pm Games on BeIN Sports

Tearful appearance Chancellor Rachel Reeves set markets on edge as she appeared visibly distraught in parliament on Wednesday. Legislative setbacks for the government have blown a new hole in the budgetary calculations at a time when the deficit is stubbornly large and the economy is struggling to grow. She appeared with Keir Starmer on Thursday and the pair embraced, but he had failed to give her his backing as she cried a day earlier. A spokesman said her upset demeanour was due to a personal matter.

The story in numbers 18 This is how many recognised sects Lebanon is home to, along with about four million citizens 450,000 More than this many Palestinian refugees are registered with UNRWA in Lebanon, with about 45 per cent of them living in the country’s 12 refugee camps 1.5 million There are just under 1 million Syrian refugees registered with the UN, although the government puts the figure upwards of 1.5m 73 The percentage of stateless people in Lebanon, who are not of Palestinian origin, born to a Lebanese mother, according to a 2012-2013 study by human rights organisation Frontiers Ruwad Association 18,000 The number of marriages recorded between Lebanese women and foreigners between the years 1995 and 2008, according to a 2009 study backed by the UN Development Programme 77,400 The number of people believed to be affected by the current nationality law, according to the 2009 UN study 4,926 This is how many Lebanese-Palestinian households there were in Lebanon in 2016, according to a census by the Lebanese-Palestinian dialogue committee

Ponti Sharlene Teo, Pan Macmillan

The biog Most memorable achievement: Leading my first city-wide charity campaign in Toronto holds a special place in my heart. It was for Amnesty International’s Stop Violence Against Women program and showed me the power of how communities can come together in the smallest ways to have such wide impact. Favourite film: Childhood favourite would be Disney’s Jungle Book and classic favourite Gone With The Wind. Favourite book: To Kill A Mockingbird for a timeless story on justice and courage and Harry Potters for my love of all things magical. Favourite quote: “We make a living by what we get, but we make a life by what we give.” — Winston Churchill Favourite food: Dim sum Favourite place to travel to: Anywhere with natural beauty, wildlife and awe-inspiring sunsets.

LOVE%20AGAIN %3Cp%3EDirector%3A%20Jim%20Strouse%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EStars%3A%20Priyanka%20Chopra%20Jonas%2C%20Sam%20Heughan%2C%20Celine%20Dion%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3ERating%3A%202%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

What is a robo-adviser? Robo-advisers use an online sign-up process to gauge an investor’s risk tolerance by feeding information such as their age, income, saving goals and investment history into an algorithm, which then assigns them an investment portfolio, ranging from more conservative to higher risk ones. These portfolios are made up of exchange traded funds (ETFs) with exposure to indices such as US and global equities, fixed-income products like bonds, though exposure to real estate, commodity ETFs or gold is also possible. Investing in ETFs allows robo-advisers to offer fees far lower than traditional investments, such as actively managed mutual funds bought through a bank or broker. Investors can buy ETFs directly via a brokerage, but with robo-advisers they benefit from investment portfolios matched to their risk tolerance as well as being user friendly. Many robo-advisers charge what are called wrap fees, meaning there are no additional fees such as subscription or withdrawal fees, success fees or fees for rebalancing.

Bharat Director: Ali Abbas Zafar Starring: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Sunil Grover Rating: 2.5 out of 5 stars

THE DETAILS Kaala Dir: Pa. Ranjith Starring: Rajinikanth, Huma Qureshi, Easwari Rao, Nana Patekar Rating: 1.5/5